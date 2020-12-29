A 91-year-old family business, a Washington County staple that entire time, will shut down after business on Thursday.
Tomsic Motor Co., which specializes in late-model used cars, is closing on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township.
“Basically, COVID and a lot of other reasons are why we decided to do this,” said Frank J. Valenic, co-owner with his brother, Darryl. The brothers likewise reside in North Strabane.
Factors beyond the pandemic, according to Frank, played significant roles in the pending closure. He said the dealership has “hung in there” in the 11 years since Chrysler Corp. pulled its franchise tag, which did not help; expenses have become formidable; and he and Darryl have difficulty getting parts for older vehicles.
The brothers’ grandfather, Jim Tomsic, an immigrant from Slovenia, launched the enterprise in Canonsburg in 1929, where it stayed for 43 years. The dealership relocated to Racetrack Road in 1972, where the family constructed the building to house their business. Frank Valencic – father of Frank J. and Darryl – ran it for a number of years before transferring ownership to his sons.