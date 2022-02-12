Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh will be styling even more in March, when a Vera Bradley store will open at the mall in South Strabane Township.
Vera Bradley, recognized for its handbag designs and colorful detailing, will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space in Suite 235, next to American Eagle/Aerie. The company is a leading designer of innovative handbags, luggage, travel staples and more.
It will be joining a group of top national retailers that include Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Adidas.
Meghan Hindes, marketing director for the mall located high on a hill off Racetrack Road, said in a prepared statement: “We strive to consistently provide our shoppers with coveted national brands at an unbeatable value. Vera Bradley further elevates our shoppers’ experience by providing them the hottest trends at the best deals in Pittsburgh.”
Instant Brands
By being a driven employee, Greg Spada has a new set of wheels.
Spada, a seven-year employee of Instant Brands, benefited recently from the company’s expanded rewards program for workers, instituted to celebrate its commitment throughout the pandemic. The firm, which manufactures Corelle, Pyrex and other appliances, was planning to give away a 2022 Jeep Compass, a compact sport utility vehicle, in a drawing.
It happened to be Spada, coordinator of job change and training at Instant Brands’ Charleroi campus, where about 400 are employed at a 22-acre site.
John Lackovic, vice president of operations for the Downers Grove, Ill.-based company, said in a prepared statement: “Our plant operations have been running at full capacity during 2021 to meet consumer demand. We very much appreciate the efforts of our colleagues across all of our locations – especially the dedicated team here in Charleroi.”
Instant Brands’ expanded rewards program honors employees who had the best attendance records during the second half of 2021.
The company said it will have drawings for cars and prizes, including all-inclusive trips, at each of its manufacturing and distribution centers nationwide.
Meadows Casino
The Slot Machine Operator license is up for renewal at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, and the public will have a say in the outcome.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which oversees casino operations across the state, has scheduled a hearing at 3 p.m. March 15. It will be at North Strabane Township Fire Department No. 2, 1032 Route 519.
Citizens, public officials and community groups can either speak at the hearing or submit written testimony online or via email, fax or mail.
Those interested in providing testimony must register by 12 p.m. March 13. For more information and registration, visit gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov and select a special link.
Participants also may comment by emailing boardclerk@pa.gov; sending a fax to 717-265-7416; or mailing PA Gaming Control Board, 303 Walnut Street/5th Fl. Commonwealth Twr., Harrisburg, Pa. 17101.
The license renewal, technically, is for Category 1 licensee Washington Trotting Association, LLC, operator of the casino.
A listing of government officials, community groups and individuals who have registered to speak will be posted on the board’s website beginning a week before the hearing, and will be updated daily. The hearing will be live streamed from the board’s website.
CHROME
Kelsey Beal has joined the supervisory committee at CHROME Federal Credit Union. The committee provides organizational oversight, including legal and regulatory requirements. Beal is human resource director at IGS Industries Inc.
Bob Greek, CHROME board chair, said in a prepared statement: “We are excited to have an experienced and talented volunteer join our supervisory committee.