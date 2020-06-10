Michelangelo wrote, “The greatest danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high, and we miss it, but that it is too low, and we reach it.”
For the past three months, we have experienced a hurricane of chaos and stress, a pandemic-driven lockdown that has crippled our economy and further widened our political divide. Then there was a killing that led to unprecedented social unrest and further widened our racial divide.
Somewhere in all of this is you, trying to find space to be you again.
Unfortunately, our aim has been too low, and we have reached it. In fact, we hit the bullseye. You do not have to stay in that place. There is more for us. There is better for us. We owe it to humanity to aim high and not give up until we reach it.
This is a year we will be talking about for a long time, perhaps decades. Some will talk about the pandemic. Some will talk about racial unrest. Some will talk about milestones lost. Some will talk about a polarizing presidential campaign.
I will be talking about an opportunity that made the world a better place. I will be talking about how our economy rebounded and became resilient and sustainable. I will be talking about how our diverse cultures found common ground that led to peace and racial unity.
A dear friend reminded me that “we can see each other in each other.” That is so simple, yet so powerful. I will see myself in your eyes. I will see all of us as one. No matter who you are, or where you are in life, I have a place for you. I will never forget these days and why they mattered.
In his poem “Listen to the Mustn’ts,” Shel Silverstein reminded us of our most important audience – our children – when he wrote: “Listen to the mustn’ts, child. Listen to the don’ts. Listen to the shouldn’ts, the impossibles, the won’ts. Listen to the never haves, then listen close to me. Anything can happen, child. Anything can be.”
Let us never forget they are watching what we are doing with their world.
I have hope. The recent protests confirmed that hope. We can find our way to each other. Even though we will face difficulties tomorrow, and the next day, the next month, even next year . . . I have hope. With hope, anything can happen. Hope is the fuel that drives us to a better tomorrow. I have committed my voice to help shine a light on that path.
Let us remember that we are living in a progressive society, one that should not divide itself. Let us remember that we are a free society. And lest we forget, we live in the “land of the free and the home of the brave,” and a brave society sees the value in being uncomfortable.
I do not have all of the answers, but I have hope that we will have uncomfortable conversations and grow together. I have hope that we all can be part of something bigger.
