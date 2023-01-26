Just when you thought the 84 Lumber footprint could not possibly expand ...
The largest privately held building materials supplier in the United States announced this week that it plans to launch new facilities, improve existing ones and relocate a couple of operations into larger spaces. The North Strabane-based company issued a news release to that effect a little more than two weeks after its fabled founder, Joe Hardy, died on his 100th birthday.
Maggie Hardy, Joe’s daughter and company president, said in a prepared statement: “With the opening of these new stores and manufacturing facilities, we remain strong in our continued prospect for growth ... I’m immensely proud of the performance of our company over the last several years. We have the right people, and we are supporting our associates and customers with the necessary resources to take our company to the next level.”
84 Lumber, in the Eighty Four section of the township, currently has 310 facilities: 234 stores; 14 component manufacturing plants; 28 engineered wood product centers; and 34 door shops.
The company said it plans to open three new facilities and revamp 54 current locations to increase its market share by year’s end. New stores will be in Stockton, Calif.; Denver; and Greeley, Colo., while stores in Morgantown, W.Va., and Sarasota, Fla., will be moving to larger locations.
84 Lumber also plans to launch component plants in Winter Haven, Fla.; Columbia, S.C.; and Boise, Idaho; plus a second such facility in Atlanta. It also plans to relocate the engineered wood product center in Atlanta to a larger site in Cartersville, Ga., and to open EWP centers for the New Jersey and Boston markets and a door shop in Denver.
The company is seeking associates in stores and manufacturing facilities nationwide. Applicants should visit 84lumber.com/careers.
Joe Hardy launched the company on Nov. 14, 1956, and built it up over time. 84 Lumber has survived challenges in recent years – downsizing during the Great Recession more than a decade ago, when the national housing market nosedived, and dealing with insufficient wood supply during the earlier stages of the pandemic.
It is in a growth mode again.
