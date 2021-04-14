The independent owner of three Giant Eagle supermarkets has sold them to the company.
Stores in Carroll and Union townships and Uniontown will soon be owned and operated by the O’Hara Township-based chain. Archie Allridge, the owner, confirmed the transitions will take place, but declined further comment.
Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts also confirmed the moves.
An Observer-Reporter employee was in the Carroll Township store on Tuesday and said there were multiple signs declaring the store will close Saturday and reopen under the auspices of corporate.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, who has not been involved in the business since May 2009, said the family name has long been associated with grocery stores.
Bartolotta, R-Carroll, said Allridge did his “level best” to provide quality services for many years.
Giant Eagle has nearly 500 locations in five states, including more than 200 supermarkets, 200-plus GetGo stores and 50-plus Ricker’s stores. The company operates in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and Maryland.
The company was founded in Pittsburgh in 1918.