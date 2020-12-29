State grants totaling $2 million will benefit two Washington County construction projects.
The grants, released through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project program, were announced Monday by state Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane Township.
One grant, for $1.5 million, will go to Ameri-Precision Metals, which has transformed a building in Canonsburg into a precision specialty steel manufacturing plant. The funds are intended to assure completion of the first of three phases of the cold rolling and high carbon steel annealing processes.
A $500,000 grant will go toward renovating the Landmark Building in Washington into offices. The funds are targeted for interior renovations and upgrades to address code compliance, accessibility and design features in the structure on East Maiden Street.
Both projects, O’Neal said, entail blight removal and job creation.