Fifty Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, now operating in yellow-phase counties, are now offering limited in-store services to the public, the state Liquor Control Board said Thursday.
Ten of those stores are in Washington County and two are in Greene. They are among 13 Southwestern Pennsylvania counties that, last Friday, transitioned from red to yellow, allowing partial reopening of some businesses.
A total of 283 facilities are now providing inside service, which requires customers to observe social distancing requirements and other safety measures established to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.
Those Washington County stores are in Canonsburg (Pike Street); Charleroi (Third Street); McDonald (Barr Street); Monongahela (Main Street); Burgettstown (Smith Township Road); California (Third Street); Fredericktown (Front Street); Washington (Jefferson Avenue); South Strabane Township (Oak Spring Road); and Peters Township (Donaldson Crossroads Shopping Center).
They are joined by Greene County outlets in Waynesburg (Sugar Run Road) and Carmichaels (South 88 Road).
Mitigation measures there include:
- No more than 25 people, including employees, inside at one time; fewer than 25 in smaller stores;
- The first hour a store is open is limited to customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 and older;
- Everyone inside must wear a mask and remain six feet apart or more;
- Follow one-way patterns, as marked, to avoid cross-traffic and touch only products to be bought;
- Employees will do enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting; store hours will be modified to allow appropriate time for cleaning and restocking;
- All sales are final.
Stores reopening to limited public access will continue to offer curbside pickup to the best of their ability. And the LCB will still accept online orders at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.
The board said pick-up sales from April 20 through May 20 accounted for 804,000-plus orders for $56.3 million, including sales tax.
E-commerce sales from April 1 through May 20, according to the LCB, totaled about 193,000 orders for $18.5 million, excluding sales tax. Those figures dwarfed the numbers from fiscal year 2018-19: 39,000 e-commerce orders for $5 million.