YONKERS, N.Y. – Bythemissal and M-M’s Dream, trained by Ron Burke and the Burke Racing Stable, returned to the winner’s circle Saturday afternoon at Yonkers Raceway and Empire City Casino, Yonkers, N.Y.
Bythemissal, ranked No. 5 in the current Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, captured the $250,000 Aria Invitational Pace in a track record of 2:21.1 in the 1 and ¼-mile pace.
At the same time, stablemate M-M’s Dream also returned to the winner’s circle with a win in the $250,000 Bob Miecuna Invitational Trot at Yonkers. M-M’s Dream won the 1 and ¼-mile race in 2:24.4.
A third Burke-trainer horse, It’s Academic, finished fourth in the $1 million Yonkers International Trot. It’s Academic is currently ranked fourth in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. Vivid Wise, an Italian horse drive by Matthieu Abrivard, won the race.
Bythemissal, second to Tattoo Artist Sept. 2 in the Canadian Pacing Derby, dominated the field Saturday.
The 4-year-old gelding has now won seven times in nine starts this season and has captured 21 of 26 career starts (.808 winning percentage) and has been in the top three 25 of his 26 lifetime starts.
He was driven by Yannick Gingras. Bythemissal is owned by the Burke Racing Stable (Fredericktown) Eric Good, Rich Lombardo and Weaver Bruscemi.
Allywag Hanover was a distant second and Leondis was third.
M-M’s Dream, with Dave Miller in the bike, went to the half in :57.3, going the final quarter in :28.4. Amigo Volo finished second. It was the 24th career victory for the 4-year-old, who is owned by Eleven Star Stables, Frank Baldachino and Hillside Stables.
John Sacco, Observer-Reporter freelance writer, Harnesslikn.com and Yonkers Raceway Media contributed to this story.
