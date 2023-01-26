Organizers have announced there will be no more Bullskin Opry Shows as the venue is moving to The Brownfield Community Center at 291 Banning Road, Dawson, with a new name: Dawson Opry.
The show will feature live bluegrass music performed by regional and local bluegrass bands.
Food will be sold with coffee and beverages. Seating will be provided. No alcohol or drugs permitted.
Jamming rooms will be available, and beginner musicians are always welcome.
There will be a small admission charge.
The dates for the Dawson Opry will be Feb. 4, March 4 and April 1, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. and music from 6 to 10 p.m.
Contact Bill Springer for more info or stage time 724-455-3919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.