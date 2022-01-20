Hanna Brownlee scored a career-high 22 points to help Avella defeat Frazier, 60-40, in an off-section game.
Brownlee’s sister, Allie, contributed 14 points for Avella (6-6), who outscored Frazier (2-9) with a score of 38-21 in the second half.
Delaney Warnick led Frazier with 14 points and Eliza Newcomer contributed 11.
South Park 75, Charleroi 28: Maddie Graham scored 27 points to help South Park get rid of Charleroi, 75-28, in a Class 3A, Section 2 game.
Nora Ozimek had 12 points and Jordyn Tucciarella 11 for the Eagles (4-2, 6-6).
McKenna DeUnger edged Charleroi (3-3, 10-4) with 12 points.
Belle Vernon 40, Mount Pleasant 28: Belle Vernon took control of her game against Mt. Pleasant in the third quarter en route to a 40-28 victory in a Class 4A, Section 3 game.
Viva Kreis and Jenna Dawson each scored 11 for Belle Vernon (6-0, 11-2), who edged Mt. Pleasant (1-3, 6-6) 11-2.
Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 21 points for Mt. Pleasant.
Upper St. Clair 64, Canon-McMillan 19: The Upper St. Clair defense did not allow a point in the first quarter en route to a 64-19 victory over Canon-McMillan in a Class 6A, Section 2 game.
Three players scored in double figures for
Upper St. Clair (5-2, 12-3): Rylee Kalocay (13), Kate Robbins (11) and Mia Brown (10).
Canon-McMillan fell to 0-7 in the section and 4-9 overall.
Sto-Rox 46, Fort Cherry 31: Alicia Young scored 19 points to lead Sto-Rox to a 46-31 victory over Fort Cherry in a Class 2A, Section 3 game.
Alana Eberhardt and Trini Griffin each scored 10 points for Sto-Rox (4-1, 6-4).
Dana Sinatra scored a career-high 18 points and Raney Staub had 10 points for the Rangers (3-2, 9-4).
Trinity-Uniontown
Thursday’s girls basketball game between Trinity and Uniontown was postponed because of COVID concerns at Uniontown. The game will be made up at a future date.
South Fayette 57, McKeesport 39: A strong second half sent South Fayette to a 57-39 victory over McKeesport in an off-section game.
South Fayette used a balanced attack on offense. Lanie Yater scored 12 points, Maddie Webber 11, Ava Leroux 11 and Mia Webber 10.
The Lions opened the game in the second half by beating McKeesport, 30-15.