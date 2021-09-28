Avella-Cal game ppd.
Friday night’s Avella at California high school football game has been postponed because of COVID-19. There are no plans now to make the game up.
Penguins trim roster
The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 48 players.
Forwards Justin Almeida and Jan Drozg have been assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ training camp. Both players suited up in last night’s preseason tilt with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Penguins return to action on Friday, Oct. 1 as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Friday’s game can be heard on the Penguins’ official flagship radio station, 105.9 WXDX-FM.
In boys soccer
Eben McIntyre scored four goals and set a school record in Charleroi’s 10-0 victory over Mt. Pleasant. McIntyre broke the school record with his 133rd career goal.
- Ryan Bartos and Mason Le scored two goals apiece to power Canon-McMillan to a 6-1 victory over Mt. Lebanon in a Section 2 match in Class 4A.
Brock Kiefer had a goal and two assists and Ray Galicic had a goal. Ethan Orr had two assists ofr C-M 5-0-1, 7-1-1).
In girls soccer
Ashley Horvath had a hat trick to power Chartiers-Houston to a 5-1 victory over Beth-Center Tuesday.
Kayla Brose scored the other two goals for the Bucs (5-2, 8-2). Olivia Kanalis had the goal for the Bucs (0-6, 0-8).