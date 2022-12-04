High school boys
Avella 52, Frazier 48 – At the McGuffey Tournament, Wesley Burchianti scored 19 points to lead Avella (1-1) to the win against Frazier (0-2). Keyshaun Thompson paced Frazier with 21 points.
Bentworth 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 28 – Landon Urcho had 14 points to push Bentworth (2-0) past Turkeyfoot Valley (0-2) at the Mapletown Tournament.
Carmichaels 60, Mapletown 25 – Tyler Richmond scored 25 points and Dominic Colarusso added 14 to lead Carmichaels (2-0) at the Mapletown Tournament. Landan Stevenson scored 10 for the Maples (0-2).
Chartiers Valley 68, Peters Township 39 – Drew Sleva had 19 points and Jayden Davis added 18 points as Chartiers Valley (2-0) beat Peters Township (1-1) at the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament. Jake Ziegler led Peters Township with 12 points.
Clairton 59, Charleroi 53 – DaShawn Hines scored 19 points and Devon Dean and Kaden Smith each added 14 points to lead Clairton (2-0) at the MVI Classic. Capone Jones added 10 points. Ben Shields led Charleroi (1-1) with 22 points.
Fort Cherry 66, Waynesburg 14 – Tournament host Fort Cherry (1-1) shut out Waynesburg (0-2) in the second half of the consolation game. Owen Norman had 18 points for the Rangers and Derek Errett scored 10.
Monessen 65, Ringgold 44 – Lorenzo Gardner hit for 29 points and Tim Kershaw added 11 as Monessen (1-1) won at the MVI Classic. Aiden Angotti led Ringgold (0-2) with 14 points.
South Allegheny 66, Belle Vernon 46 – Bryce Epps scored 25 with three 3-pointers and Cameron Epps added 16 points with four 3-pointers as South Allegheny (2-0) won at the MVI Classic. Jeston Beatty had 15. Zion Moore scored 25 for Belle Vernon (0-2).
South Fayette 51, Trinity 31 – Gavin Orosz scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and Elijah Hill added 17 to lead South Fayette (2-0) past Trinity (1-1) at the Canon-McMillan Tournament.
Washington 65, Canon-McMillan 58 – Brayce Pattersons scored 16 points, Davoun Fuse added 16, and Zxavian Willis had 13 to power Washington (1-1) at the Canon-McMillan Tournament. Eamon O’Donoghue scored 17 and Jonathan Pernisek added 12 for Canon-Mac (0-2).
West Allegheny 60, Jefferson-Morgan 30 – Justin Manns (14), Brady Miller (12), Brandon Bell (12) and Tyler Blatz (11) scored in double figures to help West Allegheny (2-0) down Jefferson-Morgan (1-1) in the championship game of the Fort Cherry Tournament. Miller was named Tournament MVP.
Brownsville 68, West Greene 35: Harland Davis and Demarian Brown each scored 17 points to beat West Greene. Lane Allison had 11 points and Ian Van Dyne scored 10 for West Greene.
High school girls
Beth-Center 46, Jefferson-Morgan 32 – Violet Trump scored 23 points to lead Beth-Center (1-1) at the Jefferson-Morgan Tournament. Kayla Larkin scored 14 for Jefferson-Morgan (0-2).
Chartiers-Houston 40, Uniontown 23 – Amelia Brose scored nine points and a trio of players – Mia Mitrik, Kayla Brose and Ella Richey – added eight points each to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-0) at the Brownsville Tournament. Emily Myers led Uniontown (0-1) with 10.
Derry 49, California 34 – In the consolation game of the Monessen Tournament, Jane Huss scored 21 points to lead Derry (1-1) to victory over California (0-2). Mara Lewis added 11 points for Derry while Samantha Smichnik paced California with 10 points.
Lincoln Park 60, Fort Cherry 31 – Aizlyn Thompson and Maddie Skye scored 14 points apiece to help Lincoln Park (2-0) win the Fort Cherry Tournament. Abby Januzzi added 10 points. Raney Staub led Fort Cherry (1-1) with 14 points.
McGuffey 49, Mapletown 18 – Taylor Schumacher had 31 points and connected on eight 3-pointers and McGuffey (1-1) earned a win over Mapletown (0-2) at the Avella Tournament.
Monessen 55, Charleroi 41 – Madison Johnson scored 16 points and MyAsia Majors added 15 as Monessen (2-0) won the Major Corley Tip-off Tournament it hosts. Bella Carroto scored 16 for Charleroi (1-1).
Mt. Pleasant 63, Ringgold 21 – Tiffany Zelmore scored 32 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as Mt. Pleasant (1-1) downed Ringgold (0-2) at the Greensburg Salem Tournament. Riley Gesinski added 10 points in the win.
Penn-Trafford 60, Peters Township 33 – Freshman Torrie DeStefano scored 21 points and Lilly Palladino added 14 as Penn-Trafford (2-0) rolled past Peters Township (1-1) at the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament. The Warriors scored 22 points in the second quarter and held the Indians without a point in the fourth quarter.
Seneca Valley 48, Canon-McMillan 42 – Allison Sevin scored 19 points to lead tournament host Seneca Valley (1-1) to the win against Canon-McMillan (0-2). Emerson Peffer added 13 points while Lauren Borella led Canon-McMillan with 12 points.
Seton LaSalle 56, Belle Vernon 44 – Mallory Daly scored 22 points to lead Seton LaSalle (1-1) over Belle Vernon (0-2) in the Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills. Tiara Curry added 14 points for Seton LaSalle while Jenna Dawson and Presleigh Colditz scored 16 points each for Belle Vernon.
South Fayette 62, Pine-Richland 36 – Ava Leroux scored 18 points and Erica Hall added 15 as South Fayette (2-0) swept a pair of games at the Moon Tournament. Madison Zavasky scored 14 for Pine-Richland (1-1).
Trinity 57, Erie 31 – Maddy Roberts had 13 points, 20 rebounds and six assists to lead Trinity (1-0) to the Play 4 Mae Tournament win against Erie. Eden Williamson and Kristina Bozek added 11 and 10 points.
Waynesburg 43, Ligonier Valley 16 – Addison Blair scored 14 points to lead Waynesburg (2-0) to the win against Ligonier Valley (1-1) at the Jefferson-Morgan Tournament. Josie Horne added nine points and 10 rebounds.
