It was a busy day for local athletes participating in the NCAA Division I Wrestling championships Thursday.

Bucknell’s Zach Hartman, a Belle Vernon graduate, decisioned Thomas Bullard of NC State, 5-1 at 165 pounds. He wrestles Shane Griffin of Stanford n the second round.

Kentucky’s Colin McCracken, a graduate of Waynesburg, had a 7-5 victory over Jack Jenson of Northwestern at 184 pounds in the prelims/ He was sent to the wrestlebacks after an 18-3 technical fall to top-seeded Myles Amine of Michigan.

Purdue’s Gerrit Nijenhuis, a graduate of Canon-McMillan, defeated Michael O’Malley of Drexel 6-4 in sudden victory .He gets Mike Labriola of Nebraska next at 174.

The Citadel’s Mike McAleavey, a graduate of Peters Township, was pinned by Wyatt Henderson of the Air Force at heavyweght. Next up is Tyree Houghton of NC State.

