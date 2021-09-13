In men’s soccer
California University suffered a 4-1 loss to Ohio Dominican on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference match at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility.
With the loss, the California University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team falls to 0-3-1 on the year after closing a three-game homestand. Meanwhile, the Panthers improve to 1-1-1 this season after being idle for a week.
In water polo
The Washington & Jefferson College men’s water polo team split a pair of matches Saturday on day one of the Penn State Behrend Invitational at Junker Center Pool in Erie. W&J opened the day with a 17-7 loss to Austin College before battling to earn a narrow 15-14 victory over Augustana College.
W&J was unable to hold the early lead as Austin powered its way to a 17-7 victory. The Presidents jumped out to a 3-2 lead after the first quarter. Will Kitsch and Andrew Edwards combined to account for the first quarter goals.
A five-goal effort by Kitsch propelled the Presidents to a 15-14 victory against Augustana. Andrew Edwards netted a hat trick with three goals in the win. Chris Edwards and Spicer added two goals apiece.
W&J (3-2 overall) faces Penn State Behrend on Sunday morning to close out the weekend competition.
Caine Dusza (Souderton, Pa./Souderton) recorded 11 saves in goal while Zishuo Ma (Los Alamitos, Calif./Los Alamitos) finished with four saves.
In girls soccer
Casey Breier and Maddie Schweiger had two goals apiece to pace Peters Township over Baldwin 10-0.
Abby Neupaver, Ella Neupaver, CeCe Scott, Ava Cendroski, Jillian Marvin and Macy Trax also scored for the Indians.
- Farrah Reader scored two goals to help Belle Vernon shut out Laurel Highlands 4-0.
Morgan Einodshofer and Grace West also scored for the Leopards.
- Southmoreland def. Bentworth 7-1. Maleena Rokicki scored for the Bearcats.
- Lexi Twaddle, Kristin Smith and Isabella Lewis each scored two goals to pace Canon-McMillan to a 7-0 victory over Baldwin in a Section 2 match in Class 4A.
McKenzie Roman had the other goal for the Big Macs (1-1, 3-1) and Gianna Conti and Katie Adams shared goal for the shutout.
In boys soccer
Aiden Belcastro scored late in the second half to give Trinity a 2-1 win over Connellsville in a nonconference game.
Alex Tush tied the match at 1-1 in the second half after Seth Basinger opened the second half with a goal.
- Dylan Stewart scored five minutes into the second half to give McGuffey a 1-0 victory over Brownsville in a Section 3-AA match.
Brandon Burt recorded his second shutout of the season.
- Evan Robison scored twice, once on a penalty kick, to help California to a 4-1 victory over Beth-Center in a Section 4-A match.
Darryl Ray and Kristopher Weston had the other goal for Cal and Jack Sacco stopped eight of nine shots.
Dave Kninzer scored for Beth-Center.
Cal snapped a 17-match losing streak dating back to Oct. 15, 2019. The Trojans snapped a 39-match section losing streak dating back to 2019.
- Belle Vernon downed Albert Gallatin, 3-1. Daniel Sassak, Tyler Kovatch, and Trevor Kovatch scored for Belle Vernon.
In girls field hockey
Peters Township Field Hockey defeated North Allegheny with a score of 1-0. Ava Zimmer scored for Peters Township.