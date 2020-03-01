PIAA pairings released
The PIAA released pairings for the postseason tournament, and there is much traveling involved for some teams in the area.
In Class 6A boys, McDowell and Peters Township play Saturday at Edinboro University. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.
In Class 5A boys, Muhlenberg and South Fayette play at Milton Hershey High School on Friday. Tipoff there is at 5 p.m.
Ringgold and Lancaster Catholic have a date to play a Class 4A boys game Friday at Warwick High School with a 7 p.m. tipoff. Bell Vernon and Clearfield travel to Saint Mary’s High School on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start.
In Class 5A girls, Trinity and Penn Hills will play Saturday at South Fayette High School with a 4:30 p.m. start.
And in Class A girls, West Greene and Kennedy Catholic meet at Peters Township High School on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. game.
Avella plays Coudersport Saturday at Saint Mary’s High School at 2 p.m.
Pirates win again
Gregory Polanco homered and Adam Frazier, who played through a pair of undisclosed injuries in the early part of 2019, is healthy, singling and doubling in a 13-8 win over Toronto. Joe Musgrove worked three innings in the start, giving up two runs on two hits, walking two and striking out two.
Chase Anderson couldn’t make it out of the first inning, walking three and surrendering four runs on three hits. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joe Panik homered.
In college baseball
The California University Vulcans secured a doubleheader sweep against Walsh (Ohio) at Wild Things Park on Sunday afternoon, winning 12-8 and 4-3, highlighted by a walk-off RBI single in extra innings from junior first baseman Bill Hitman in Game 2.
With the victories, Cal improves to 4-1 overall after playing all five games at home this year. Meanwhile, Walsh drops to 2-3 this season after being selected to finish third in the preseason Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) Eastern Division poll.
- The No. 25-ranked Washington & Jefferson College baseball team opened its season with a doubleheader split against the University of Mount Union on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams picked up 10-1 victories with Mount Union winning the first contest and W&J emerging victorious in the second. Sunday served as the season-opening day for both teams with a pair of seven-inning ballgames.
In lacrosse
The Washington & Jefferson men’s lacrosse team scored four consecutive second half goals in a 9-6 non-conference victory over Marietta College on Sunday afternoon.
The Presidents, who scored six of the final eight goals in the match, improve to 1-3 overall. The loss drops the Pioneers to 2-2 overall.
W&J was able to overcome a slow start that saw the visitors behind 2-0 on the scoreboard after the first quarter. Pat Brunner registered a pair of man-up goals in the second to even the score 2-2 at halftime.
Mark Mandak and Alex Strain put the Presidents in front with two third quarter goals. However, the Pioneers countered with back-to-back strikes to tie the score at 4-4.
An unassisted goal by Pat Moeller with 1:02 left in the third quarter helped the Presidents take the lead for good.
