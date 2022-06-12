Banquet sold out
Tickets for the Washington-Greene Co. Chapter Sports Hall of Fame 2022 induction banquet Sunday, June 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Southpointe, are sold out.
No further orders can be processed and tickets will not be sold at the door.
Pony baseball
Chambers Insurance shut out Ace 10-0 in Founder’s League Pony Baseball action.
Ian Migyanko struck out 11 and allowed just one hit. Jackson Starr had a double among his three hits for Chambers Insurance.
Hiller Mile
The Trinity Cross Country Booster Club is sponsoring the ¨Hiller Mile¨ elementary races on Sunday evening, June 26 at the Trinity High School track. Any 1st through 5th grade Trinity Elementary School or home or cyber student (2021-22 school year) is eligible to compete.
There is no fee to enter. Engraved medals will be awarded to the first five boys and girls finishers in each grade. To register or for more info, please contact Jim at thsgcc@gmail.com