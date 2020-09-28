Soccer
Elijah Cincinnati scored both goals in Trinity’s 2-0 victory over Thomas Jefferson in a Section 3-AAA match,
It was the second time in three days Trinity (5-2. 5-2) beat TJ (4-3, 5-3).
Logan Errett had an assist and Colby Thomas made eight saves for the shutout,
- Sophomore Zach Zisis scored the game-wining goal in Monessen’s 2-1 victory over Charties-Houston in a Section 4-A match.
Senior Morgan Madison scored the other goal for Monessen (2-4, 2-4).
Nathan Boardley scored for C-H (4-2, 4-2).
- Daniel Sassak had a hat trick to help Belle Vernon grab a 6-4 victory overLaurel Highlands.
Dan Gordon scored twice for BVA (6-0, 7-0).
- Brentwood defeated Bentworth 6-0 ina Section 4-A match.
WVU to allow fans
West Virginia will allow the general public to attend football games at a reduced capacity next month, the school announced Monday.
WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said attendance will be limited to about 15,000 fans, or 25% capacity, starting with the Oct. 17 home game against Kansas. Currently, only the families of players and coaches as well as essential game operations staff are allowed to attend games.
Fans entering the stadium will be required to wear masks.
“Needless to say, we are excited to open our gates and welcome Mountaineer fans back to the stadium,” Lyons said.
Certain season ticket holders, WVU students and players’ families will be given seating priority.
The university resumed in-person undergraduate classes on Monday. Classes were moved to online only earlier this month due to an increase in coronavirus cases.
Browns lose return man
Cleveland Browns return specialist and wide receiver Jojo Natson is done for the season after he suffered a torn knee ligament in Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.
Natson signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March following two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He had been handling punt and kickoff return duties and he had one carry on a sweep against Washington before getting hurt.
He returned a kickoff for 31 yards and a punt for 11 in the 34-20 win, which moved the Browns (2-1) over .500 for the first time since 2014.
Natson’s loss could give playing time to rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, a sixth-round pick from Michigan, who was inactive Sunday. Peoples-Jones returned punts for the Wolverines and the Browns took a look at him during training camp.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not commit to Peoples-Jones, and said he wants to talk with special teams coach Mike Priefer before making any decisions on the return game.
Cleveland plays at Dallas next Sunday.
