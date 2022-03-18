CitiBooks, the used bookstore in Citizens Library, will celebrate its 11th anniversary with a sale on children’s books and romance paperbacks beginning the week of March 21. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. All children’s books and the mass market romance books will sell for four books for $1. CitiBooks is operated by Friends of Citizens Library and all proceeds from the store benefit the library.
The next meeting of the Golden Triangle Decorative Painters will be March 20 at the Finleyville I.O.O.F. Hall, 3684 Finleyville-Elrama Rd., Finleyville. The class starts at 9 a.m. and will be painting an Easter Box with Rosemary Habers. Walker bags were painted for veterans at the last meeting and will be donated to local vets. Donations are still being accepted for the Animal Friends project.