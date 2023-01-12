More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group, which returns to Pittsburgh for a limited engagement on their new North American tour.
The show is everything audiences know and love about Blue Man Group — signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy — the men are still blue but the rest is all new.
The show features pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, creating a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.
Blue Man Group will be at the Benedum Center from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.
Tickets range from $36.25 to $96.25 and can be purchased online at trustarts.org or by calling 412-456-6666. For groups of 10 and over, call 412-471-6930.
