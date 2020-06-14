Vitalant will conduct a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22 in the player locker room of Wild Things Park, 1 Washington Federal Way, North Franklin Township.
All donors will receive one voucher for two Washington Wild Things game tickets and will be invited to attend a Blood Donor Recognition Day at the park.
Appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org and click the “donate blood” button. On the new window, choose “donor login” (previous donor) or “new donor” (haven’t donated with Vitalant before), and search with group code Q037. Also, appointments can be made by calling 412-209-7000.
