Presbyterian SeniorCare Network will hold a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Greene County PA CareerLink Office, 200 Greene Plaza, Waynesburg. The employer will accept resumes and conduct interviews for many opportunities including maintenance technician, RNs, LPNs, CNAs, aides, housekeeping, dining services, personal care, lifestyle engagement and more. Full and part time positions are available. To register, email jburt@swtraining.org.
