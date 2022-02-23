MT. LEBANON – A 21-point outburst in the second quarter carried top-seeded Mt. Lebanon to a 50-38 victory over section rival Peters Township in the WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinals Wednesday night on the Blue Devils’ home court.
The win was the third this season for Mt. Lebanon (21-1) over Peters Township (13-11). In all three games, Lebo held a big scoring edge in the pivotal second quarter.
Peters Township, which defeated Butler in the opening round of the playoffs, led 11-7 after one quarter before Mt. Lebanon got it offense going and outscored the Indians 21-5 to take a 28-16 lead into halftime. Mt. Lebanon took the lead for good at 16-13 after consecutive baskets by Ashleigh Connor midway through the second quarter.
Connor, who averaged 32 points per game in the two regular-season games against PT, was held to 18 this time. Reagan Murdoch followed in scoring for Lebo with 11 points.
PT was unable to generate enough offense to fuel a second-half comeback. The Indians closed to within 35-25 after three quarters but Mt. Lebanon stayed ahead by making eight consecutive free throws at one stretch.
Journey Thompson led the Indians in scoring with 12 points and Natalie Wetzel contributed 10.