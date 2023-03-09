Guinness Book of World Records-holding master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair by creating bubble rainbows with people inside, gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles and more for the show Big Bubbles Bonanza.
Mixing comedy, music and interactive bubble-magic, Boyer engages and delights audiences of all ages in a sensory-friendly bubble extravaganza for the whole family.
The show is recommended to those age 3 and up.
Big Bubbles Bonanza will be at the Byham Theater, 101 6th St., Pittsburgh, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 19 and 10:15 a.m. March 20.
Tickets can be purchased online at TrustArts.org/Kids or by calling 412-456-6666, groups of 10 and over can call 412-471-6930.
