The Between 2 Rivers Artist Trail & Studio tours invites art lovers into private studios in Perryopolis, Connellsville and Ohiopyle to engage with local artists, see their process, and perhaps even purchase some new pieces.
Set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors are invited to Sager Mosaics & The Ruins Project, 549 River Road, Perryopolis; Greater Connellsville Community Center, 201 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville; and AI Jewelry, 377 Meadow Run Road, Ohiopyle.
Each location will feature a selection of area artists’ works including ceramics, mosaics, metalwork, glass, fiber art, jewelry and painting.
Visitors will have the chance to watch the artistic process firsthand, and gain insight into what inspires the artists during the self-guided studio tours.
While this is the first year for Between 2 Rivers, organizers expect to expand it annually, with additional sites and artists joining the event.
A jury panel was responsible for selecting the 2023 participating artists, which include Clarence Johnson, Katie Johnson, Erica Knuckles, Erin Riggi and Tiffany Wilhelm.
The tour is made possible through a collaborative effort between Touchstone Center for Crafts, National Road Heritage Corridor and Fayette County Community Action Agency. By joining forces, the organizations aim to foster artistic appreciation and support within the community. The event is funded in part by the Fayette County Tourism Grant Program and Progress Resources, Inc.
The event website, www.between2riversarts.com, allows visitors to download a map, find studio locations, and learn more about the participating artists.
