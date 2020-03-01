Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Many people, in an effort to be thrifty, file taxes on their own or through an online site that costs less than an independent tax preparer would charge.
Tony Piscitelli and Sam Quattrone say, “Taxpayer Beware!” Don’t tax yourselves at tax time, or cheat yourselves of money that could be yours.
Turn to a local tax preparer ... like these partners of Mon Valley Accounting and Tax Services in Monongahela. What you pay them may pay off in a more handsome refund, or a refund instead of a payment to Uncle Sam or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“We have a capability of going A to Z on tax returns,” said Piscitelli, who, like Quattrone, is a certified public accountant with more than 40 years of tax experience. They said they receive training every year for updates in tax laws and rules.
“One of the main reasons you should come to us is that we have to keep up with our schooling,” Quattrone said.
The general public, of course, does not. And they are not as well versed on items such as tax credits.
“People who have done their returns for years come to us, and we tell them about retirement credits or education credits, which they didn’t know existed,” Quattrone said. “Or a new client may not be aware of changes. This is where we come into play. Some people say, ‘It’s not worth my aggravation to do this on my own’ and come to you.”
Jim Martin appreciates that mindset.
“I look at my service as being more of a convenience,” said the owner of Martin’s Tax Services in Washington, a tax man for more than 30 years.
“Taxes can be complex. There’s a new challenge every year. You see something you’ve never seen before. I pride myself on doing things right. I have experience and a deep knowledge of taxes.”
Speed is another byproduct of his proficiencies.
“People make an appointment here, gather their information, and in 45 minutes it’s over with,” he said. “That’s not all returns, but probably 80 percent. TurboTax gets you to the same place I will, but I will get you there faster.”
Martin said his client retention rate is “extremely high” and he has a good rapport with those he serves.
“I may see some people once a year, but it’s almost a social event.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.