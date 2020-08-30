Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
The days of enjoying a day at a local toy store seem to be long gone.
A pandemic, downtrodden economy, working virtually from home and online shopping have diminished the need and popularity of the local toy store.
“We usually go to Target or order (toys) through Amazon,” said Jessica Schoss of Pittsburgh, who is always on the lookout for toys for her 2-year-old son, Emmitt. “Ordering through Amazon is cheaper and Target price matches.”
Schoss said kids today are being cheated from trips to toy stores and the fun and joy they can bring.
“I remember going to toy stores,” she said. “It was a fun day. There’s nothing like that anymore.”
One store where excitement remains is S.W. Randall, which has three locations – downtown Pittsburgh, Shadyside and Squirrel Hill.
The store is enjoying its 50th anniversary this year.
Owner Jack Cohen said while times have changed, the excitement and enjoyment of shopping – or just looking – in a toy store can lift the spirits.
“I think most customers come in looking for something or just to look around,” Cohen said. “I think being here puts a customer in a good mood and a smile on his or her face. That still makes me feel good.
“As opposed to buying online, the customer can actually touch and feel the toy. You know exactly how big or small it is. You don’t get that with online shopping.”
Cohen said S.W. Randall offers online buying.
“We have to just to compete,” he said. “In these days, we have to sell online in addition to the stores.”
In addition to Amazon, toy customers in the area look to Learning Express in the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon and Toy Land in Ross Park Mall.
Schoss said the Disney Store in South Hills Village mall is another option for toys.
“They have a decent selection,” Schoss said. “But the store wasn’t opened until recently. They do have some nice toys.”
Cohen said S.W. Randall has seen a huge dip in walk-in customers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With many now working remotely, the customers who would walk in to look around on lunch breaks has diminished.
S.W. Randall has long thrived on selling hand-held type toys such as puzzles, games, action figures and other unique offerings.
The store continues to offer collectibles and train cars.
“We still do well with that,” Cohen said. “The pandemic has hurt. People aren’t working in their offices and some aren’t working anymore. That has cut down our traffic considerably.
“We’re in survival mode right now. We appreciate everyone who walks through our door. It’s just different business now. We do a little of this and a little of that. There are no ‘hot toys’ any more. Those days are over.”
Cohen said he does continue to offer retired pieces and other collectibles that may be “hard to find.”
Buying toys will become more popular in the next few months as shoppers begin their Christmas purchases.
Cohen said the in-store traffic will increase.
“There will be more people coming in for Christmas,” Cohen said. “What’s gone are the office workers who would come in and browse around once a week.
“We get the newest products in every year. But we stick to our basics and what has been popular in the past.
“It’s not the same anymore, but it still is nice to go into a toy store and lift your spirits.”
