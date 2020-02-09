Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Searching for a Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone?
Be Local and celebrate the people you love with locally made chocolates.
Here are some of the best local shops to visit for freshly made artisan chocolates, and more.
- Cyprowski Candy Co. The family-owned candy company launched 20 years ago as a home-based confectionery. Now located at 164 Conklin Road, Washington, the candy store is renowned for its gourmet apples, but for Valentine’s Day, chocolate-dipped strawberries are in demand. The shop is launching a new venture, Blossoms and Blooms Floral Shop. Consider the Sweetheart Bundle, a half-dozen chocolate covered strawberries and a bouquet of flowers.
- Paradise Candy. Located at 1295 Donnan Ave., Washington, Paradise Candy is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was started in 1920 by Peter Paradise. His great-niece, Anna Berg, is now the third generation chocolatier. The shop specializes in chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate creams and nuts. Chocolate lollipops, chocolate covered popcorn and almond biscotti are popular items. Order before Valentine’s Day if you want to pick up Paradise Candy’s delicious chocolate-covered strawberries for your sweetie.
- Sarris Candies. The candy store at 511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg, offers edible chocolate heart-shaped boxes filled with candy, milk and dark chocolate cordial strawberries, create-your-own chocolates in heart-shaped boxes, red-foiled chocolate hearts, and chocolate-covered Oreos. There’s even a bash cake, a table-top chocolate pinata filled with chocolate-covered mini pretzels. It comes with a wooden mallet to break the shell.
- The Toffee House. Located in Washington Crown
Center,
- The Toffee House is renowned for its almond English toffee, The Dangerous Stuff. Started in 2002 by Don and Laura Ross, the chocolate store is a family business. For Valentine’s Day, the store will offer caramels, in addition to The Dangerous Stuff, which will be available in special packaging. Treat your sweetie to some Emma’s English Toffee, a variation of The Dangerous Stuff, too.
- 5 Kidz Kandy. Owner Kristy Vliet opened the confectionery at 78 High St., Waynesburg, in 2015. Drop by for one-stop shopping for Valentine’s Day – a variety of chocolate-covered strawberries, assorted truffles and other chocolates, including sugar-free options, along with flower arrangements by The Ivy Green and a diverse selection of wine bottles from Thistlethwaite Vineyards. Fruit baskets and lollipop bouquets are also sweet options.
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.
