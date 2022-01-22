Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
The beauty of freshly fallen snow is undeniable.
But that feeling of momentary pleasurable viewing typically gives way to the desire to remove the snow and the ice or slush.
Simply put, removing snow from driveways, sidewalks parking lots and streets becomes paramount pretty quickly.
Paul Westfall, owner of Westfall’s Mowing LLC of Taylorstown, understands better than most. A big part of Westfall’s business come from snow removal.
In fact, the business is at its limit for snow removal customers – both commercial and residential.
“We mostly focus on commercial lots,” Westfall said. “(Snow removal) is challenging. This past Monday the temperature was warmer than usual. That helps. When it’s cold ... to make salt work, you really need it to be 17 degrees.
“We just try to make it work. The lower temperatures, freeze the water. You have to throw more salt down to make product work.”
Westfall said his workers won’t stop until the jobs are done. That doesn’t mean it’s easy.
“It’s frustrating at times and when there’s big snowfall, there is always issues and places that need tended to,” he said. “When snow is falling an inch per hour, it’s hard enough keeping up with it but what makes it harder is the people that just want to get out and drive around to go nowhere.
“Sometimes the state, in its removal process, pushes it onto sidewalks. It does create double work, and customers aren’t happy because it’s not 100% clean. We’re always battling things like that.”
Snow removal is important because it can be a hassle for a lot of people.
The following are reasons for diligent snow removal:
Preventing accidents –
- Make sure walkways and driveways are clear to ensure that anyone on the property is safe. Help prevent anyone slipping or falling and try to avoid vehicles getting stuck in the snow.
Make life easier –
- Snow removal makes access to ones hokes and business.
Avoid lawsuits –
- If someone gets injured on a property because of not having proper snow removal, it can lead to expensive legal action.
Snow squalls –
- Avoiding removing snow can cause it to continue to pile up and freeze over. Remove it as it comes because that leads to saving time and money.
Damaging property –
- This helps preserve landscaping. It also keeps things looking better. Snow gets dirty and the beauty of the fresh fallen snow doesn’t look great as days go by.
“Snow removal is not a 9-to-5 job,” Westfall said. “We have four trucks out and our workers work from start to finish. We don’t quit until the snow is removed and everything is safe. We have guys working around the clock seven days a week.
“Ice is a big problem. When people are parked in a lot and snow starts to fall or there is freezing rain, it’s difficult because it’s hard to get close to the vehicles.”
