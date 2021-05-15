Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
The Salvation Army may be most recognized for its annual bell ringing and kettle holiday contribution campaign in front of many business and stores.
In reality, that is only part of what the Salvation Army provides.
This week has been a national celebration of The Salvation Army. The week ends Sunday, but the organization’s work never stops.
In 1954, the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, which is now recognized in May, was declared by the U.S. Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week, as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves.
Melissa Rosensteel, a field representative for the Salvation Army – covering areas including Greene and Westmoreland counties – said the goal is to meet “basic human needs, housing, food, utilities, clothing and medical.”
“One of the biggest needs in the past year has been food,” Rosensteel said. “Families have needed help with food. We are there for emergencies and for supplemental purposes. We provided for those who were sick or in quarantine. We have become more efficient in food distribution in the past year.”
In the nearly 70 years since its inception, The Salvation Army has continued to do its best for local communities and broadened our services to those that couldn’t be conceived of in 1954.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 40 million Americans live in poverty, and millions more live near the poverty line. About half of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck, and one-third of adults between 18 and 64 live in low-income households. And after a year of devastation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is greater than it has ever been.
The Salvation Army operates more than 7,500 centers in communities across the United States, each of which collects high-quality data on a wide variety of poverty-related social services.
The following are ways to assist The Salvation Army:
- Financial donations;
- Donations of household goods, clothing, furniture and vehicles;
- Become a fundraiser;
- Monthly donations;
- Planned giving;
- Corporate partnerships;
- Volunteer.
“So much of what we do is through our volunteers,” Rosensteel said. “We always try to increase our volunteer numbers and we continue to reach out. We are here to help. We will always adapt to the needs of people and communities.”
Captain Amber Imhoff, of The Washington Salvation Army, said the city’s services have moved to the outdoors in the past year.
“We’ve had a lot of drive through food distributions,” Imhoff said. “Our utility assistance is up higher than it’s ever been. We adapt to the needs.”
Imhoff said one of the biggest needs has been related to youth programs and for help with back-to-school issues.
Rosensteel concurred, “we are helping with school supplies and other issues related to going back to school or earning from home with hybrid and virtual learning.”
Imhoff added: “There’s been a lot of adapting and creativity through the past year. It’s been a great year serving and our volunteers have been amazing. They really helped us be able to provide 32,000 bags of food in the past six months.
“More businesses have joined in the effort. Groups have stuck with us and the Washington County Community Foundation has been great.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.