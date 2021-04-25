Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
A little luck is always welcome and Kristen Cocciolone, owner of Kristen’s Beauty Shop, is glad to accept some at any time.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cocciolone planned to move her popular shop from Monessen to 535 Avenue, Belle Vernon, for more space to accommodate her growing business.
After being shut down because of the pandemic, her business was able to succeed upon re-opening and it continues today as she is taking advantage of the space to offer more services and comfort.
“Honestly, the move in June was a major help,” she said. “We were not impacted too much. It was pure luck that we had planned to move before the pandemic.
“It’s still difficult to get gloves and they are more expensive. We could get three pack of gloves (about 1,000) for $50. Now it costs $150. Some of the other cleaning and sanitary products are easier to get now than at first. The extra space has allowed for social distancing and for us to expand our services. We lost some (former) customers with the move. Recently, they have been showing up again because they feel more comfortable.”
Cocciolone is one of all hairstylists to be celebrated today as it is National Hairstylist Appreciation Day.
People count on hairdressers for a good cut and style, but there is more.
Hair stylists are commonly excellent listeners, whether describing that celebrity hair cut customers want to copy, or talking about families, spouses, friends, or kids, they act as stand-in therapist and confidants. Hair stylists are artists, perfectionists, color chemists, angle mathematicians, supportive therapists, and more, and have influence on how we feel about ourselves, and how we view others.
“You feel much better about yourself and clean when you get up from the chair,” said one of Cocciolone’s many male customers, who preferred anonymity. “Kristen is easy to talk to and she does listen. She is more than a hair stylists to most of her customers.”
It is not known when the first hairstylist took scissors to someone’s head, however, it is known that scissors go back at least 2,000 years.
Hair cutting has been common since the middle ages. Throughout history, hairstyles have been symbols of social class, racial identification, marital status, religious beliefs, and gender norms.
During the First World War, women around the world started to cut their hair shorter, so it was easier to manage, still utilizing volume and curls. During the 1950s, men’s hairstyles were mostly short, with some volume and hair gel styling – James Dean’s effortlessly cool, slicked back, longer hairstyle being one of the most influential symbols of social anarchy and youth rebellion at that time. Marilyn Monroe hair – short and curled – slowly transitioned back into voluminous “Hairspray” styles, and bangs became popular in the 1960s, inspired by Audrey Hepburn and other celebrities.
The 1970s brought out many original hairstyles and cuts, including dreadlocks, afros, the mullet and permanent waves, or “perms,” for both men and women.
“Styles are constantly changing,” Cocciolone said. “We’ve come full circle. ’80s styles have comeback, as have the early 2000s. Younger kids are coming in looking for that ‘chunky high style.’
“More guys want perms and mullets again. In general, people are looking for more style, more color.”
Cocciolone, who has been in business eight years, said she currently employs, two full-time and one part-time stylists, two nail technicians, an eye lash and eyebrow specialist and soon will have a message therapist.
Carmen Alberta, long-time owner of Carmen’s Hairdressers and Nail Salon at 250 Oak Spring Road, Washington, said his customers waited a long time to get back and they are taking advantage of the opportunity.
“There’s so much to do now,” Alberta said. “We just go by the rules. We keep things clean and sterilized. We’ve been lucky to keep a few hairdressers and lost a few to retirement.
“Getting to go and get their hair done again is making people happy. We’re a family salon. My son has a salon in Mt. Lebanon and two daughter work for me. We’re making it work but it is tricky right now.”
