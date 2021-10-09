Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Pizza lovers do not need the annual October celebration of National Pizza Month to eat one of America’s favorite foods.
In fact, it seems every day could be National Pizza Day.
First observed in the United States in 1984, October was designated as National Pizza Month by Gerry Durnell, the founder of Pizza Today magazine. He reportedly chose that month because the first issue of his publication debuted in October of that year.
Durnell was a pizzeria owner in the small town of Santa Claus, Ind., when he realized there were no periodicals or trade show publications to support his growing pizza business or the industry in general. Creation of a national pizza-oriented magazine along with the introduction of a national pizza month served his purposes perfectly and solved the problem.
Locally, pizza lovers have many choices and most have a clear choice as to their best option. The following is a list of area residents’ favorite pizza shop or businesses that were mentioned in an informal survey:
Fiori’s Pizzaria,
- McMurray;
Osso’s,
- Washington;
Walther’s Hill House,
- Washington;
Jimmy Z’s Pizza,
- Houston;
Four Star Pizza,
- Washington;
Scotty’s Pizza,
- Waynesburg;
Pizza Al’s,
- Canonsburg;
Sam’s Pizza Shop,
- Canonsburg;
Big Fellas Pizza, Deli and Wings,
- Canonsburg;
Vincent’s,
- Southpointe;
Jake’s Pizza,
- Belle Vernon;
Pizzaz Italian Restaurant,
- McMurray;
Homestyle,
- Cecil;
Jay’s McDonald Pizza,
- McDonald;
Gianni’s Pizza,
- McDonald;
Nobby’s Pizza and Subs,
- Canonsburg;
Dicarlo’s Pizza,
- Washington;
Grande Italian Restaurant,
- McMurray;
Harry’s Pizza,
- McMurray.
Locally, pizza shops have their own style and shapes. Some pizzas have a more traditional looks, others come by the slice, the crust varies and there are some unique tastes.
