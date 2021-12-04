Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
What started last Christmas season continues to build at Bedner’s Farm and Greenhouse in Cecil Township.
The business is again featuring a plethora of season-related classes for young and old this year.
Bedner’s is offering:
- Community market days every Saturday through Dec. 18;
- A winter swag workshop;
- An evergreen Gnome workshop;
- A winter container workshop;
- Old world Christmas ornament;
- Wine Down, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15;
- A light up Christmas tree painting Dec. 18;
“We’re basically having some of the same classes as we had last year,” said Ryan Smith, Bedner’s events coordinator. “We have expanded with bow-making classes and others. We offer 10 different classes. People seem to be into making their own products. We have the space for them to do so.
“Some of our classes have anywhere from 20 to 40 people. The number of instructors we have depends on class size.”
Bedner’s is a farm, garden center and landscape business.
For more information, visit bednersgreenhouse.com.
Other festivals and events include:
Overly’s Country Christmas
Located at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds, Greensburg. Overly’s has been a holiday fixture since 1956. The organizers are looking for a rebound season in 2021 after being closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Overly’s country Christmas features a short but dense drive-thru followed by the option to explore the walkable Christmas Village. The village features quaint shops, concessions, a bonfire, horse-drawn carriage rides and other activities, especially suited for kids. The parking lot at the end of the drive-thru is small, so it provides for overflow parking in the adjacent fairgrounds. That is particularly ideal for those wishing to skip the line of traffic waiting for the drive-thru, and instead walk directly to the Christmas Village.
Overly’s is open Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 30. It is also open Dec. 21-23 and 27-29. Military & first responder days on Dec. 9, 20 and 28. For more information, visit overlys.com.
Oglebay’s Festival of Lights
Oglebay Resort, near Wheeling, W.Va., is an expansive drive-thru display that stretches out across six miles, over 300 acres with about a million yearly visitors. Along the way one can stop at the Good Zoo for additional holiday displays including the “Wish for Snow” dazzling experience, as well as at Wilson Lodge for dinner and several gift shops. The drive-thru is too vast to walk entirely, but there areseveral stops with a bevy of parking and things to see and do along the way.
Back again are guided Trolley Tours leaving hourly from the Lodge and the Garden of Lights walk-thru on the Hilltop. New for 2021 are 14 audio experiences along the way as well as a new 60-foot Welcome Tree located at the Hilltop. Also, the Nativity display has been moved inside the Carriage House Gift Shop this year as well. It runs through Jan. 9. For more information, visit oglebay.com.
Phipps Conservatory Winter Flower Show
Phipps does amazing things with their gardens, indoor and outside, no matter the time of year, but takes it to a new level during the holiday season. This year, there are all-new indoor displays with the theme of Sparkle and Shine. There are also many other new features such as a Victorian holiday display, reflective wonderland and a glowing ice palace at the Discovery Garden pavilion.
Phipps is located adjacent to Schenley Park in Oakland, adjacent to the Carnegie Mellon and Pitt campuses. It is open through Jan. 2. For more information, visit phipps.conservatory.org.
Kennywood Park Holiday Lights
The Holiday Lights have returned for 2021 at Kennywood, after last year’s cancellation. This event is “Kennywood in the Winter” with several rides being open and the park being decked out with almost two million lights. Kennywood boasts the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania. The event runs through Jan. 2 – Fridays through Sundays. It is also open every day between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Kennywood will be closed Christmas Day. For more information, visit kennywood.com.
Zoo Lights Drive-Thru
If one is looking for something new this year – The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is once again sponsoring Zoo Lights. It is a drive-thru only attraction. Featuring themed light displays and an audio tour, the Zoo is a solid addition to the list of Christmas light displays in Pittsburgh. It is open through Dec. 30 on select nights. For more information, visit pittsburghzoo.org.
