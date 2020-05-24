Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Washington County is home to many parks and trails, and each offers visitors a chance to enjoy the county’s beautiful natural surroundings.
For those looking to get out and enjoy recreational activities, here are some local options to consider.
Mingo, Cross Creek and Ten Mile Creek county parks. The parks, operated by the Washington County Parks and Recreation Department, offer picnic shelters, nature trails, bicycle and bridle trails, hunting and fishing, and visitors can find historic covered bridges, recreational programs, and special events.
East Finley Township Park. The 36-acre park in Claysville includes a playground, the Jordan One-Room Schoolhouse, a nature trail and a covered bridge. It also hosts festivals and a Halloween party and steak fry.
McGuffey Park. Also located in Claysville, it features Brownlee Covered Bridge, ball fields, a playground, horseshoe pits, a basketball court and pavilion rentals. The more than 70 acres are surrounded by woods and streams.
Panhandle Trail. This beautiful, 29-mile recreational trail connects Allegheny County, Washington County and Brooke County, W.Va. There a multiple trail heads in northern Washington County.
West Beth Hiking Trail. The .82-mile long trail starts at an elevation of 953 feet and ends at 1,313 feet. It’s a fairly difficult climb. Located in Marianna, it offers a spectacular view of the historic mining town, Uniontown summit and Horne Cemetery. There’s also a fishing pond.
Canonsburg Lake. This beautiful lake in Peters and North Strabane townships offers fishing and boating, and it’s a great destination to bird watch or have a picnic and walk.
Hanover Township Park. Located in Burgettstown, this nine-acre rustic park has three picnic shelters, a tennis court, a volleyball court, a basketball court, horseshoe pits, play lots, and restrooms. It includes handicapped accessible walkways.
North Strabane Township Park. The park is deal for reunions, graduation parties, and get-togethers. It includes pavilions, playgrounds, playing fields, a frisbee golf course, and dog-friendly walking trails.
Palmer Park. Situated in Donora, the beautiful park has been a community treasure for nearly 100 years. It includes picnic pavilions, soccer fields, baseball fields, playground equipment, tennis courts, a launch and landing area for model plane enthusiasts, and a scenic, paved walking trail.
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.