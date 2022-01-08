Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Times have changed for local pharmacies and pharmacists since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Curtis Pharmacy, owned by Erich and Tina Cushey, has locations in Claysville, Washington and Connellsville.
“It’s a much different place we are in than before the pandemic,” Erich Cushey said. “We’re upwards of 25,000 vaccinations since the start of the pandemic.
“If you would have told me we’d be doing online scheduling, refills and all other services, I’d have told you you were crazy,” he added. “It’s crazy where we are right now. We went into the communities to help as many people as we could.”
Cushey said his pharmacy has seen “big increases in deliveries and changing in packaging to help people with their medications.”
“We added some extra services to help people with parents who would normally be suited for nursing homes in normal times,” Cushey said. “People just didn’t and don’t feel comfortable putting their parents in nursing homes. We’ve been able to help.
“It’s a much different world we are operating in,” he added.” Luckily, we’re blessed with great employees who have adapted and rolled with the changes.”
To honor pharmacies and pharmacist, National Pharmacist Day will be celebrated Wednesday. The day annually recognizes and honors all pharmacists across the country.
The following is a list of other area pharmacies that have adapted their operations since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2000.
The Medicine Shoppe,
- Washington;
Janosik’s Pharmacy,
- Monessen;
Union Prescription Center,
- Monessen;
Standard Pharmacy,
- Belle Vernon;
Donora Union Pharmacy,
- Donora;
Medved’s Pharmacy,
- Charleroi;
McCracken Pharmacy,
- Waynesburg.
The role of pharmacists is almost certain to evolve as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can call Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.