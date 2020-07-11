Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
The miniature golf business is putt-putting along.
While it’s not what it used to be, miniature golf courses remain a place for family fun and friends to come together and enjoy one another.
The number of miniature golf courses has shrunk considerably over the years, but three remain in the local area.
Tower Golf and Family Entertainment Center on Berry Road in Washington, Bill’s Golfland, off Route 51 in Belle Vernon, and Cool Springs, on Hamilton Road, Bethel Park, offer miniature golf and driving ranges.
“You have to have more than miniature golf now,” said Jeff Ellis, PGA professional and director of golf at Cool Springs. “You have to have everything else with it. Miniature golf alone will not survive.”
Cool Springs also features heated bays in the driving range, a golf clubhouse (The Clubhouse), demo days and private golf club fittings.
Chris Potts has been the owner and operator of Tower Golf since the driving range was opened in 1990. The miniature golf course followed a few years later in 1995.
Potts said the business is doing well.
“Our business is doing well, really well,” Potts said. “We still do well at night. When it’s really hot like the last week or so, people tend to stay inside and out of the heat.
“The issue with some of the (closings and reluctance to invest in mini courses) is that this business is seasonal. You rely on the weather. We’ve been here so long, we’re established.
“But for others, the question becomes do you want to make that kind of investment for a seasonal business? You’re talking about attracting customers in a four- to- four-and-a-half-month to five-month period. Some people just can’t justify that investment.”
In addition to the miniature golf and driving range, Potts also has his Amish Touch store, which features furniture home décor, a deli and more.
At Bill’s Golfland, the miniature golf and driving range are teamed with the businesses ice cream and food offerings.
Bill Ruozzi owns and operates Bill’s Golfland, which opened in 1947 when his dad offered a driving range. Miniature golf was added in 1960.
“I think the business has been OK this year,” Ruozzi said. “People and families are looking for things to do. They want to have fun and be entertained. We’re able to keep them distanced and they have space.
“Our business has been steady. Sometimes, miniature golf is a tradition for family and friends.”
Ellis said action at the miniature golf course at Cool Springs is good. It’s the same course design since 1977.
“We actually always do well with miniature golf,” he added. “We have seen a spike on the range.
“Our miniature golf course is more like true golf.”
Ellis said Cool Springs is “ready to redo” it’s miniature golf course and will move to a more of a “three rivers type of theme.
Patrick Sadler, of Washington, works at the Allegheny Health Network Sports Complex at Cool Springs as its lead baseball and softball instructor. He enjoys playing miniature golf at Cool Springs with his son, Kameron.
“It isn’t very difficult, no big obstacles to deal with,” Sadler said. “It’s a nice easy course for adults and kids to enjoy and have some fun.
“(Kameron) had a good time on it. There are a lot of places to sit down in case you have to wait to get on the next hole. That was nice, too.”
Tera Lauderbaugh of Cecil, and one of the owners of Red Fox Winery and Lounge in Hickory, said one of her daughter Kendall’s favorite things to do when she was younger was to play miniature golf at Tower Golf.
“She used to love to go,” Lauderbaugh said. “She liked the miniature golf but she always was given candy by one of the workers, and she really liked that.
“We always had a good time there. We’d play a round of miniature golf and then we’d go hit some balls on the driving range. The facility was always clean and the people were really nice. We really enjoyed it.”
All the owners agree that interest in golf peaked during Tiger Woods’ run when he was younger. While some of the fascination has waned, interest in miniature golf and driving ranges remains steady.
“Kids nowadays aren’t the same,” Ruozzi said. “With the (cell) phones now, they can keep themselves entertained with the touch of a screen. It’s just a different time.
“Golf itself takes time to play. To get good at it, you have to take time to practice it and play it. Some don’t have the patience. A while back, you had to wait to get tee times. It’s not like that anymore. But we still get a steady amount of people, and that’s good. We want people to enjoy themselves here.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.