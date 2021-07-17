Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
As life has slowly moved toward a more normal existence out of the pandemic, families are finding fun on the water this summer.
Darryl Ray, a Monessen resident, said it is tough to beat the possibilities at Greene Cove Restaurant and Marina in Clarksville.
Greene Cove is about an hour south of Pittsburgh and 30 minutes from Morgantown on a wake-protected harbor off the Monongahela River.
It is located in the Maxwell Pool of the river, which is 20.8 miles from lock to lock. The spot is conducive for water sports as well as recreational boating with five restaurants/bars on the water accessible by boat, including its own.
Public docks in the nearby Fredericktown also allow access to other restaurants, and a pizza shop that delivers to the docks. A liquor store and beer distributor are within walking distance.
Boaters also enjoy Greene Cove’s Mercury authorized service department that can take care of all boating needs.
“It’s great,” said Ray. “It’s off the river in a protected harbor in a way. You are out of the barge traffic and you don’t have to worry about your boat shaking when a barge comes down the river.”
Ray, who has spent many hours and days on the river in boats, said the protection is a huge advantage for Greene Cove. But its other offerings make for a fun and relaxed family atmosphere.
“There’s a nice swimming pool, volleyball area and a Tiki Hut,” Ray said. “There’s a true campground, if you so desire, a walking trail along the river and a maintenance facility for service.
“I always though the restaurant was good and prices were reasonable. Really, there is a lot to do there. It’s family oriented and there is more to do than just getting on your boat. We always had a good time there.”
Greene Cove, which sits on 28-acres, and all its amenities, “truly provides our guests an escape from reality,” according to www.greenecove.com.
“Our restaurant, main bar, and tiki bar overlooking the river are open to the public,” a listing on the website says. “Our two-lane boat launching ramp is available for use with a daily or seasonal pass. Some of our amenities are for the private use of our boaters and the adjacent campground, including our large in-ground pool with pool house/shower facilities, regulation beach volleyball court, shuffleboard, shower rooms, picnic pavilions, and a fully stocked ship store.”
The website said there is “easy access to the river makes life convenient for kayaks, paddle boarders, and fishermen. Additionally, the trail head for the Greene River Trail, a 5.1-mile walking/biking/running trail, is located on our property.”
Greene Cove’s season runs through October 1.
While Ray said the numbers of marinas have decreased over the years, there are others in Washington County still in operation.
Some of the other marinas in the area include Allenport Marina and Beach Club Marina in New Eagle.
According to www.allenportmarina.com, the marina has “dockage, fuel, an outdoor Tiki bar and an inside bar in an air- conditioned area. (The) bar is now opened and we have a new late snack menu after our kitchen is closed.
“We have guest docks across from the Tiki Bar where you can dock your boat while you visit us for drinks or food. We now have gas available 24 hours a day.”
Beach Club Marina has been in existence since 1986 and is located on the 30.7-mile mark on the Monongahela River.
It has grown to be the largest marina on the Monongahela River, with a capacity of 300 boats in the water, according to beachclubmarina.com.
It added that it is located on State Route 8, just minutes from the South Hills.
“The marina includes a park setting, clubhouse, picnic areas, covered beach patio with pontoon performing stage, river front deck, shower and bath house, double launch ramp with a large turnaround, parking and is within walking distance of all conveniences.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.