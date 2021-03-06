Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
The bridal and dress shop industry certainly took a hit the past year, but locally attitudes are better, things are brightening up and change within the shops themselves have helped to raise spirits and sales.
Jennifer Vinsick, manager at Zelenski’s Bridal and Prom Shoppe in Charleroi, said times were tough and she became better friends with her customers over the past year.
Vinsick started referring to bride’s as “Pandemic Brides” and the nicknames have stuck.
“Zelenski’s continues to meet the pandemic challenges by being a friend to customers and going above and beyond so they can say ‘yes’ during a pandemic,” Vinsick said.
Zelenski’s opened in 1923 and has operated at the same storefront on McKean Avenue since.
“Our thoughts are with all the couples who had to postpone their weddings (because) of the pandemic,” Vinsick said, “still several couples were determined to get married.
When life gives you a lemon, turn it into lemon-aid became the anthem,” she added, “for several couples who needed inspiration for a safe wedding.”
Zelenski’s, along with other local shops, saw brides shorten guest lists, have the ceremony in their backyards, in barns, drive-in movie theaters, parks and so on.
While Vinsick hopes to regain the prom business, she sees that coming back a bit slower than bridal dress sales.
“Your heart goes out to the younger girls,” she said. “We are seeing more customers but some of these kids are sad but it’s more anger. Our designs for proms are not as blinged and they are a little more conservative for smaller gatherings.
“It feels good to be functioning and helping.”
Kevin Finney, co-owner of Bella Sposa Bridal, Prom and Tux, Washington, with Lori Hajdu, said while the bridal dresses and weddings side of the business is in improving, the prom side, and prom dresses continues to lag.
“When the pandemic started, we were just getting into prom season,” Finney said. “Normally, that’s the busiest time of the year. So, we lost that and like others we were shut down for a while.”
“It changed a lot for us, we’re appointment only and have been that way. We do much more cleaning between appointments. Things are now bouncing back reasonably well. We’re seeing a few prom dress customers, one local school district is moving forward, and we have some customers from Eastern Ohio.
Finney said he is optimistic that local districts will be able to hold proms this year.
“Our business will bounce back,” he said. “Beautiful things are happening. We give 100% attention to our customers. It’s helped us build relationships. We think we’ll come out of this strong.”
Sorelle Bridal Salon, West Chestnut Street, Washington, re-designed its store to place a focus on brides, said owner Jeanie Lambert.
“We did shift focus to bridal,” Lambert said. “We are thankful. Brides got creative; many were eternal optimist. Brides are still planning, still shopping. Love is winning out.”
Lambert said the physical changes to her store ensure each customer gets 100% attention. That makes the customer feel special and comfortable and that makes for better choices and a special bond between bride and staff.
She is optimistic moving forward.
“Absolutely we are very optimistic,” Lambert said. “The customer experience is now more private and more intimate.
“We continue to do more planning everyday with safety of everyone at the forefront. We are very adaptable and resilient.
“We have had a lot of local support and we certainly appreciate that.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.