Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
A fit, well-fed dog is usually a happy dog.
This month, in celebration of Canine Fitness Month, the focus is on daily activity for dogs, keeping them fit and healthy through meaningful exercise and diet.
Daily workouts – walks, games of fetch, climbing steps and swimming – are essential to great fitness.
Just like a number of their human counterparts, and owners, many dogs suffer from obesity and “sedentarism,” the two most common preventable conditions in the canine and human populations.
Too much sitting and too many calories in the form of treats or poor nutrition choices often contribute to weight gain.
“Keep them moving, keep them happy and take them on their daily walks,” said a local dog trainer, who preferred anonymity. “Dogs look forward to their daily walks.”
Washington County, and the surrounding area boasts several dog parks and off-leash areas where canines and their companions can get plenty of exercise such as Mingo Creek County Park, South Park, Peters Lake Park, Fairview Dog Park in Bridgeville and Cross Creek County Park in Avella.
It is suggested owners keep regular appointments with their veterinarian and consult with trainers or canine experts about exercise and fitness is questions or concerns arise.
Beside causing our furry friends to have sore joints, difficulty breathing, a higher risk of cancer, canine diabetes and other diseases, obesity also shortens their lives.
Sedentarism – staying in one place, not being physically active – has become the normal lifestyle for many dogs. The opposite of a sedentary lifestyle is movement – playing, being outside, engaging and moving.
Canine Fitness Month encourages owners to take a step toward developing a healthier lifestyle and a closer bond with our canine family members.
The following are suggestions for keeping or getting dogs fit, according to nationaldaycalendar.com:
- Check with your veterinarian to be sure your pet is healthy enough for exercise and find out what kind of diet routine the dog should be eating.
- Get walking. This is the obvious first and easiest exercise for most canine and human companions.
- Try active play. Throw a ball, stick or frisbee in a safe environment, or better yet – run or jog with your pet to retrieve it.
- Play hide and seek with your pet’s daily allowance of treats. Place them behind doors, under bowls and chairs. Make treating an active reward.
- For dogs unaccustomed to the game of fetch, use a treat dispensing ball that will interest them in retrieving the ball. It may take time to get them to bring the ball back to you, but once the treat is gone, they will in hopes of more treats. Keep the amounts small and intermittent.
- Food fitness games. Place an unstable object in front of the food bowl for your dog to step on as they reach for the food bowl to introduce balance activities and limb strengthening as a fun and rewarding game.
- Raise the floor. Integrating a platform that can be climbed on, or crawled under, during the day is an excellent way to incorporate movement if space is small and the weather isn’t cooperating.
- Many dogs are shadows to their canine companions, following us around everywhere we go even if it is just to lie down underfoot. Take advantage of this when starting a new workout routine. Encourage them to participate when you put in the cardio or yoga video. When you shuffle across the room, grab a toy and lure them to do the same.
- Incorporate some of your dog’s well-known obedience drills – like sit, stand, down – into your yoga routine. When you go into cobra, try asking your loyal pal to lie down. When you move into downward dog, have him sit.
- Creating obstacle courses indoors and out is possible the whole year round. With a small amount of equipment or none at all, just moving rugs and chairs around to create obstacles will create a workout worthy of both human and canine.
- Don’t have time? Find a Canine Fitness Trainer or a Dog Walker that can help get the recommended 20-30 minutes your dog needs each day.
- Get moving with your best friend. Share your tips and success by using #CanineFitnessMonth on social media.
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.