Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
It is the Fourth of July holiday weekend and while there is sure to be burgers and barbecue ribs and fireworks abound, one constant almost anyone will at least think about is eating a hot dog.
Those hot dogs, for the most part, will be hot off the grill this weekend.
Locally, three businesses have long featured their own styles and identities of hot dogs in the area.
To celebrate National Hot Dog Month, here’s a look at Shorty’s Lunch, West Chestnut Street and Jefferson Avenue; The Red Caboose, Route 51, Elizabeth, near Rostraver; and Bert’s Hot Dog Shop, Burgettstown.
Matt Geis, grew up in Monessen, worked in Washington and traveled many times with his father to Burgettstown, were the elder Geis grew up.
Matt Geis had access to all three hot dog businesses.
“The experience going to Shorty’s in downtown Washington was really cool, he said. “The atmosphere was unique downtown and they obviously have good hot dogs. It was different from what I grew up on.
“The Red Caboose has been there (Route 51 in Rostraver) as long as I can remember. It’s always very busy always and they have a nice supply of hot dogs. The quality is good, but they have a very limited menu.
“Clearly, they are doing something right there. I remember when there was a fire at a local business near then and even though The Red Caboose was not open, the owner came to the shop and supplied food for everyone. It was a great gesture. I was always a big supporter. The Red Caboose is a little different than the others because of the grill.
“Bert’s is Bert’s. My dad (Gary) grew up in Slovan and I worked at the amphitheater. When I worked there, I ate at Bert’s every day. The footlongs are great, the chili is very good and the cole slaw is out of this world. Bert’s is always packed. There’s no better footlong than Bert’s.”
Jason Schultz, a Roscoe resident, also has enjoyed hot dogs from all three places in his life.
“Shorty’s is near and dear to my heart,” Schultz said. “I remember going there with my pap. It was always two (hot dogs) with everything, gravy fries and a chocolate milk.
“The Red Caboose came later when I became a firefighter in Rostraver. The char (grill) on the hot dogs is what makes them. I always had two with mustard and onion and a gravy fry. Bert’s was always a stop for me when I was on the road for work. Great footlong hot dogs and always fresh fries.
“All three are very similar but so different in their own ways. The service you get at all three is top notch and that is what brings everyone back besides the food. I can be gone from each of these places for months at a time and I am always greeted like I have been going there every day for 20 years.”
According to www.nationaldaycalendar.com, “the U.S. Chamber of Commerce first named the first observance of National Hot Dog Month in July 1956. Since then, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council promotes this summer celebration all month long.”
Alexander Danko, a recent graduate of Monessen High School, said he’s been a long-time patron of The Red Caboose where he ate lunch three times a week with his father when the young Danko was in second, third and fourth grade.
“For me, it’s been about the experience,” Danko said. “Just going into a caboose to get food was pretty cool.”
Danko has eaten hot dogs from Shorty’s during the pandemic but was denied the “Shorty’s experience” because it was only take-out at the time.
“I ate them in the car. I did miss the atmosphere and the experience. They were good hot dogs.
“I just grew up with The Red Caboose. It was always a good experience and my favorite hot dog.”
Steve Cameron has long enjoyed Shorty’s but has patronized the other two. He delivered Coca-Cola for the family business some time ago.
“Bert’s with the longer hot dogs had a similar premise with Shorty’s with the chili on the dogs,” he said. “I remember The Red Caboose. There were about five of us training for CDL licenses and we stopped there for lunch. It was more a picnic-type experience. You sat outside there or took food to the car. When we were there, it was crowded and somewhat chaotic.
“All three have their special charms. When I delivered to Shorty’s in the morning, the bar would be packed. I always had two hot dogs and a Coke. I’d go back later in the day for lunch or later and have two more hot dogs and a Coke. It is special.”
