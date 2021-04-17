Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Frank and Colleen Ricco are the longtime owners of Carmichaels Golf Club in Greene County.
When Frank Ricco speaks about golf, it is a pretty good idea to listen.
“I think the golf industry is on its way back,” he said. “The many people I talk to feel the same way.
“We have youth more involved. We have an excellent golf program with our (Carmichaels High School) team. That has the number of younger kids being interested going up. We’ve made some improvements to the course. We’re seeing more families golfing. We’re trying to make the game better.”
While golf courses were closed for a period last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local courses and clubs report a solid 2020 and strong showing through the first quarter-plus of 2021.
“This season has been very good, and the weather has been great,” said David Wiley, who owns Lindenwood Golf Cub in Canonsburg, Chippewa Golf Course, Bentleyville, and Rolling Green Golf Course, Eighty Four. “People are out and enjoying golf.
“We’re seeing a lot of repeat customers and people like being outside and with friends. It’s less stressful now and it seems COVID-19 fears are being mitigated. We are seeing younger players and seeing a lot of players in their 30s and 40s. We had a great year in 2020 after reopening and this year has started the same way.”
According to linchpinseo.com, about one-third of all golfers in the United States are millennials, which could be a shock to the golfing community given its clear appeal for the middle-aged and older crowds. Younger golfers are proving the stereotype that golf is a sport for the older segments of the population is wrong. In 2019, more than 14 million millennials said they would be interested in playing a game of golf this year.
However, this noteworthy trend will impact other aspects of golf and trends around eating and the use of technology in the game, the site said. Millennials and generation Z are starting to influence the food and beverages offered at the local course and have been the ones to push the use of technology to improve the golfing experience.
Younger golfers’ increased presence has influenced the menus of local clubs, guiding them towards healthier alternatives. In combination with the fact that the older population has also grown more health-conscious, clubs can expect higher demand for healthier options.
Another demographic shift is the increasing interest in golf from women. In 2019, women were about a quarter of all golfers, and surveys found their presence in the key beginners and juniors segments of golfers has grown as well. They are especially interested in off-course golf experiences, including golfing ranges, comprising up to 40% of all off-course golfers.
This bodes well for the future of golf and the vision to become a more inclusive sport enjoyed by all. It will also provide more business opportunities as chances to appeal to the female demographics in golfing equipment and fashion can be expected to increase in 2021.
Dan Adams, co-owner of Indian Run Golf Club, Avella, said his club has seen increases of 20% to 30% year-to-year and that business was strong after restrictions were lifted in 2020.
“The momentum continues and has been great,” he said.
“I think with more people working from home, it’s easier to get out and golf because of the time gained by not having to travel home,” he added. “And people have been couped up and they want to be outside and be active.”
Ricco said business at his course has been “pretty steady” since the middle of March.
“The weather has really cooperated” he said. “Our leagues are back, and everyone here is enthusiastic. People do want to be out, have fun and be together. With golf, it is much easier to social distance than some other things.”
