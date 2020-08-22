Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Families have turned to more outdoor activities in lieu of vacations this summer.
More people are spending leisure time on boats, going fishing, water skiing, kayaking, hiking and other outdoor activities.
One of the spots is near Ohio Pyle in Uniontown where folks are making use of Wilderness Voyageurs.
The Ohiopyle-based company features whitewater rafting on 15 rivers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. It offers Youghiogheny River, Cheat River and Savage River rafting trips.
People can also learn to kayak, mountain bike or fly fish with instructors at Ohiopyle. Fully supported Inn to Inn Bike Tours throughout the United States are offered by the nationwide company.
Von Braddock, of West Brownsville, said he has taken his boat out on the Monongahela River quite a bit this year and has seen a big increase of activity on the water through kayaking, jet skiing and people just enjoying time on the water.
“I’ve been out there more this year than any of the previous 15 years I’ve had the boat and by a lot,” Braddock said. “The weather has really been good, especially compared with last year when it wasn’t too good. I’ve had the boat out at least 20 times.”
Braddock said equipment and accessories are difficult to find. He said his son needed an oar several weeks ago.
Not only was it hard to find, but Braddock said, “it was about $20 more than usual. Go try and buy a kayak right now. You’ll have a tough time finding them.
“People are out more on the water because they are looking for things to do (in the face of the pandemic). It’s hard to but a used or new boat right now. Nobody has them.”
Others who launch boats from Greene Cove in Clarksville reported more activity than usual.
“It’s something to do,” said a patron who preferred anonymity. “Many people skipped vacations this year and are enjoying more water activities to make up for lost vacation and down time.”
Ed Schultz, co-owner of Greene Cove, said while the restaurant there has been steady in the face of restrictions because of the pandemic, the uptick in water activity is certain.
“I’ve seen a lot more boating this year,” Schultz said. “We have had groups of kayakers come up and have lunch. They are out in full force.”
Schultz confirmed accessories and boats are hard to find.
“Kayaks are scarce,” he said. “They are really tough to find. I’ve heard boat sales are up 20%. We don’t sell boats, but we do supply motors for boats. One guy in Fairchance was worried in March about what he was going to do with all his boats. By mid June, he didn’t have any.
“People are traveling as much and are not traveling abroad and they are spending more on toys to have some fun at home.”
Leanne August, of Monessen, said she’s enjoyed activities in Deep Creek, Md., this summer.
“It’s all related to the lake,” she said. “I enjoy breakfast at Little Sandy’s (a diner) and all sorts of other restaurants and shops. At Bill’s Marina, you see a lot of boats, kayaks and paddle boarders.
“There so much to do, ice cream shops, shopping. I just like hanging out.”
