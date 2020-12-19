Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
While much has changed over the past year, events have been canceled and holidays celebrations have been altered, one thing area residents can still enjoy is Christmas lights.
The light shows, in almost all cases, are a bit different this Christmas season. However, drive-through attractions remain available.
The following is a look at the various options to look at Christmas light displays in the tri-state area.
Overly’s Country
Christmas, Greensburg
While it’s only a drive-through light display this year, the first-time in Overly’s 65-year, tradition-rich existence, customers will likely be pleased.
The gates are open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting. Overly’s will be open Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30.
It is suggested for a family’s best holiday experience, at Overly’s Country Christmas, arrive at least a half an hour before the scheduled closing time, allowing for traffic backups.
Typically, Overly’s features an old-fashioned walk-around Christmas Village. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that feature is closed this year.
Because of the walk-through closure, Overly’s – located at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds – has added lights for an extended drive-through experience. It was built by community volunteers. In past years, sleigh rides were available, many small shops, a visit with Santa and a mailbox to send letters were big attractions.
This year, customers will have to listen to talking tree Henny Hemlock’s corny jokes through the car radio.
The village and light display feature more than one million lights.
Overly’s charitable charge continues with donations benefiting a number of organizations through Share the Magic. Admission is $20, which includes a pair of 3-D glasses.
Oglebay Winter Festival Lights, Wheeling, W.Va.
Oglebay offers one of the largest lights exhibits in the county in its six-mile drive-through that covers more than 300 acres with lines of lights and 90 features.
The festival, the 35th annual, runs through Jan. 10.
A new feature this year is the big green monster – whose heart is two sizes too small – and the Magical Mansion Light Show.
The $25 donation per vehicle includes a season pass for return visits and a coupon rewards book for savings throughout the property.
Oglebay said the festival attracts more than one million visitors each year.
Shops will be open, pictures with Santa will be available as will The Good Zoo.
Oglebay also features guided trolley tours, departing from Wilson Lodge, a nightly candy cane cordial, the Ice Lounge at Garden Bistro and a nightly Character Story Time in Wilson Lodge, followed by a nightly movie.
All patrons will abide by COVID-19 restrictions and proper social distancing throughout Oglebay.
ElfBurgh Christmas, 1 Hundred Acres Drive, Bethel Park
Hundred Acres Haunted Manor features its “creepy” persona to reveal its sweet side with ElfBurgh Christmas, which started Nov. 27 and ends Dec. 23.
The drive-through holiday attraction sends families along Elf Lane – guided by a half-million lights – past vignettes of Santa’s helpers preparing for the “big day.”
From there, head to Santa’s Castle through the Elf Forest of decorated Christmas trees. Kids can provide Santa their wish lists without leaving the car.
Timed tickets are $22 per car. A treat bag from Santa can be purchased for an additional $5.
