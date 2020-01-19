Editor’s note: This is the first of an ongoing weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Making New Year’s resolutions – losing weight, getting in shape, eating healthier – is a time-honored tradition.
While lifestyle changes can be tackled at any time of the year, the New Year brings with it excitement and optimistic declarations of a fresh start.
But as many as 80% of people fail to keep their New Year’s resolutions.
Fitness experts from Washington Health System Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center and Indigo Yoga Loft – who participate in the Be Local Network, comprised of locally owned businesses committed to the well-being of the community in which they operate – shared advice about how to succeed with fitness goals.
First, make your health and wellness a priority.
“You are just as important as anything else in your life. Taking care of yourself is not being selfish, it’s being responsible,” said Jill Sansom, a yoga instructor and nutritional health coach who owns Indigo Yoga Loft on East Wheeling Street, Washington, as well as another location in Bridgeville.
Set realistic goals. And make them specific and achievable.
“Don’t just say, ‘I’m going to lose weight.’ Be specific about your health goals,” said Emily Mahoney, a fitness instructor at Cameron. “And remember, it’s not just about weight loss. It’s about blood pressure and LDL, it’s good cholesterol levels and bad cholesterol levels. We can keep track of all of that at Cameron.”
Many people find fulfillment in a consistent fitness routine, but don’t hesitate to try different activities to keep exercise fun and interesting. Find an activity that works for you, or that you feel passionate about.
“Mix it up. I tell people, don’t do the treadmill every day. Lift weights, do yoga, take the swim classes,” said Mahoney, noting a combination of cardio and weight activities is ideal for heart, muscle and bone health.
Work out with a group. You’re more likely to stay committed to a workout routine.
“You need other people around you to encourage you and motivate you, and to hold you accountable,” said Mahoney. “You’re not going to make excuses and you’re more likely to show up.”
Make changes through addition, not subtraction.
“Commit to drinking more water, adding more whole foods, making sure you get more sleep,” said Sansom.
Be intentional, and remember that little actions can have big results.
“Things like parking the car farther away from the store make a difference,” said Sansom.
Use a watch or a device that helps you track your activities and results.
Get moving, because exercise releases dopamine and it makes you happy, Mahoney said.
“I see it, where people come into my indoor cycling class in a lousy mood, but after a while, they’re laughing, they’re in a good mood. It’s all good stuff,” she said.
Be kind to yourself.
“In our yoga practice, we suggest removing judgment and the harsh feelings that come with that, and offering yourself more kindness and patience. Stop. Take a breath. Build in a pause,” said Sansom. “Wherever you’re at is perfect. You can start wherever you are. Remember, you want to have functional movement so you can get on the floor and play with your grandkids, or tie your shoes, or reach a container on the shelf.”
Consider tracking progress in a journal. Sansom suggests keeping a gratitude journal – every morning, write down five things you’re thankful for.
Find a fitness coach to help you reach your goals and to support your health journey.
Don’t expect immediate results.
“There are no quick fixes,” advised Mahoney. “Everybody thinks it’s going to be a quick fix, but it’s long-term.”
