Winter fun may not be for everyone, but those who love to ski and snowboard will find some thrilling options at local ski resorts and venues.
The following is a synopsis of three area places to enjoy winter fun.
Hidden Valley Resort
Hidden Valley features 26 slopes and trails and two terrain parks on 110 skiable acres and a first-class snow sports school. The resort offers a comfortable environment to learn to ski or snowboard.
The Trillium Spa at Hidden Valley offers an escape from the stress of everyday life with a relaxing spa menu featuring manicures, pedicures, massages and more.
Check the snow report for hours of operation because of changing weather conditions. Slope access is permitted only during chairlift operating hours and with valid lift ticket or season pass.
Holiday rates are in effect Jan. 15-18 and Feb. 12-15. Child rate applies to ages 6-11. Children 5 and under ski free with paying adult, but must obtain a ticket. Adults 80 and over can ski for free, but must also obtain a lift ticket.
For more information, call Hidden Valley at 814.443.8000.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort
Customers can pre-purchase lift tickets using a mobile device or computer. Mobile purchase bar codes must be presented to the toll booth attendant at the main entrance or North Gate entrances to the resort. The attendant will scan the code and present the ticket and wicket.
Advance ticket purchase is required.
For the best mountain adventure experience, Seven Springs will be managing on-snow capacity by limiting the number of lift tickets sold each day. It is asking for customers to plan ahead and buy tickets online.
Seven Springs said it does not affect season passholders, Super 7 passholders and lodging guests as they are welcome to ski or snowboard any day without an advanced purchase.
The resort said pre-purchasing snow tubing tickets using a mobile device makes it simple to get on the snow. By showing a mobile purchase bar code to the toll booth attendant at one of the entrances to the resort, it allows them to scan it and forward your ticket and wicket.
Queuing lines and fencing are currently in use to distance guests during session transitions. Social distancing signs will be placed along the conveyor and attendants will encourage riders to distance unless with their own herd.
For more information, or to make a reservation, call 866-437-1300 or visit www.7springs.com.
Boyce Park
Located within Boyce Park and open during the winter months, the ski area can be fun for the entire family.
Situated at a height of about 1,180 feet, this venue has slopes for both beginners and intermediate skiers. It also has five lifts, including two chair lifts.
It offers children’s programs, ski training, equipment rental and night skiing as well. There is an observation room where a beautiful view can be observed.
For more information, call 724-733-4665 or visit www.allenycounty.us/parks/bpfac.aspx.