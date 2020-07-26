Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
When telling the story of the United States, Washington County and Western Pennsylvania, are important historical players.
Washington County, alone, is rife with a significant presence in the history of Western Pennsylvania and the country.
“Our history and heritage are incredible,” said Clay Kilgore, executive director of Washington County Historical Society.
“The Whiskey Rebellion, National Road running through here, nationally-renowned glass factories, steel mills, regiments from the Civil War ... just those few things alone out of this (county) is amazing. We have an incredible history around here.”
Some of the historical sites and places in the county include:
- Bradford House and LeMoyne House in the city of Washington;
- Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, Avella;
- Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, Washington;
- Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Meadow Lands;
- Covered bridges in Mingo Creek Park;
- LeMoyne Crematory, Washington;
- The Century Inn, Scenery Hill;
- Washington County Courthouse;
- George Washington Hotel, Washington;
- Donora Smog Museum;
- Wright House Museum of Western Expansion, Venetia;
- The S-Bridge, National Road, West Middletown, McDonald Trails Station and McMillan Log House, among others.
Events in Washington County also have a historical place as well.
The Apple Festival in Hickory, the Pumpkin Festival in Houston, the Whiskey Rebellion Festival in Washington, Covered Bridge Festival, The Adios at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino – which is coming up Saturday – The Pony World Series, Fourth of July parade in Canonsburg, National Pike Festival and the Washington County and West Alexander fairs are all important parts of Washington County history.
“Washington County is rich in history and it allows to build on that from a tourism perspective,” said Diana Irey Vaughn, chairwoman of Washington County commissioners. “We have so many landmarks and have had and continue to have so many historically significant events in Washington County. The landmarks and events bring people to Washington County.
“Visiting some of our museums and events are destinations for travelers and visitors.”
The commissioner also pointed events and places in the Mon Valley, including ghost tours and the Aquatorium in Monongahela with historical significance.
Nick Sherman, in his first term as a Washington County commissioner, said it is important to “showcase” the historical landmark and events.
When you consider the underground railroads that ran through the county, the earliest of man at Meadowcroft, the educational value of these site and places in significant.
“If you want to be an archaeologist or just want to study this there is no better place to do that than at Meadowcroft,” Sherman said.
Both California University of Pennsylvania and Washington & Jefferson College have buildings that have a historical presence as well.
The Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh also offers many stories, exhibits and pictures of the significant places, people and events in Western Pennsylvania and includes much of the rich history of Washington County. The museum also features a sports museum that has captured significant moments, people, teams and games from the region.
Meadowcroft has long been a destination for field trips of young students across the county and region.
“It’s true that a lot of people have grown up with Meadowcroft as part of their educations and youth,” said Dave Scofield, Meadowcroft director. “Meadowcroft appeals to all ages. It’s a place where you can enjoy hands on activity. While young kids like to learn about somethings 16,000 years ago and they have fun, it’s really a family experience.”
Meadowcroft features a one-room school house, blacksmiths at work and also features a Monongahela Indian village.
“It’s a unique place,” Scofield said.
He added that since re-opening July 1, the attendance has been tremendous.
“We are doing very well,” Scofield added. “We’re excited about that and even though we lost much of the first half of our season (because of the pandemic), we are well ahead of last year and thriving. It’s an outdoor facility and that helps keep everyone spread out.”
Irey Vaughn said the opportunities the historical opportunities Washington County provides is immense.
“You could spend days in Washington County going around and looking at and enjoying the history,” she added. “There just so many places to visit of historical significance, not only to the county but to the state and the world.
“We really need to take more advantage of encouraging people to visit these destinations for day trips or overnight stays. These landmarks and events have so much to offer in terms of economic and job opportunities.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.