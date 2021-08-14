Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Getting off to a good start in school is important for all students – elementary through high school.
One way to do that is to ensure the health and safety of students and students-athletes.
Two local eye doctors suggest there is a certain way to ensure good eye health and safety as the school year is about to begin.
“It’s really important to give children the best start possible to a new school year and a big part of that is good eye protection and health care,” said Dr. Lisa Lorenzo, O.D., of Community Eye Care Associates in Monongahela.
According to www.nationaldaycalendar.com, Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month in August is a timely reminder to prepare children for the classroom and athletics this fall.
“Good vision and eye protection go a long way to success in school,” the website said. “Not only that but protecting those blue, brown, green and hazel eyes on and off the court should be a priority, too.
“During Children’s eye health and safety month, parents be sure to schedule a routine eye exam. Have them fitted with the correct prescription lenses and depending on their required needs.
Lorenzo said it’s important for students to maintain regular doctor appointments, eat healthy and to limit eye exposure to screens and gaming devices.
Experts agree it helps children to wear the required protective gear for their classes and athletic activities, too. Most schools provide the proper gear in chemistry, automotive and other courses and educators are trained to show students how to use them. It’s in the students’ best interest to follow the teacher’s instructions for their own safety and that of others.
“Most of the learning kids are doing are looking at computer screens,” said Dr. Duane Smyth, O.D., of the Southwestern Eye Center in Washington. “We’re not just staring at chalkboards all day anymore. What kids are learning is just a few feet away from their eyes.”
Smyth said paying attention to family history in regards to eye health is important.
Eye care and health go beyond the classroom.
According to allaboutvision.com, if a child needs prescription glasses for class or athletics keeping his or her eyes safe should be a top priority.
Glasses with polycarbonate lenses offer the highest degree of protection to keep your child’s eyes out of harm’s way while providing clear, comfortable vision.
The polycarbonate material used for eyeglass lenses was developed by the aerospace industry for use in helmet visors worn by astronauts. Today, because of its lightweight and protective features, polycarbonate is used for a wide variety of products including: motorcycle windshields, luggage, “bulletproof glass,” riot shields used by police, swimming goggles and diving masks, and safety glasses. They also provide protection for student-athletes who require protective and vision enhancing help while playing sports.
Polycarbonate eyeglass lenses are 10 times more impact-resistant than glass or regular plastic lenses, and they exceed the FDA’s impact resistance requirements by more than 40 times, according to the website.
While some student-athletes balk at wearing glasses or protective sports goggles in competition some famous athletes have worn glasses through the years including: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, Horace Grant and Kurt Rambis in the NBA; Eric Dickerson, Chuck Muncie, Bob Griese and Billy “White Shoes” Johnson in the NFL; Dick Allen, Reggie Jackson, Leon Durham, Darrell Porter, Ron Kittle and Chris Sabo in Major League Baseball; Arthur Ashe, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King in tennis; and Robert Allenby in golf.
“It’s very important, if you need help seeing or are trying to protect the eyes to be wearing glasses during athletic play in any type of contact sport,” Smythe said. “The polycarbonate materials used in the athletic eye ware is advanced and effective.
“It’s imperative parents provide positive reinforcement in supporting the use of eyewear in athletics to improve vision or for protection.”
Lorenzo said athletic eye wear will not only provide better vision and protection, but can lead to better performance and diminish the chance of injury.
“We have protective eyewear with hinges, materials and hinges that are better, more stylish and safer. It helps the athlete feel better, and potentially play better,” Lorenzo added. “There’s a much stronger and larger selection of glasses for athletes now.”
