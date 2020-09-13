Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Connie and Ron Faust retired some time ago as teachers in Washington School District.
That does not mean they do not teach anymore. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Fausts back into teaching action with some of their grandchildren.
Anything for grandkids.
“We were forced into action,” Ron Faust said with a chuckle, “into some home-schooling teaching. Connie and I helped with our daughter Kristi’s two children during the last part of the school year when everything was shut down.”
Near or far, grandparents do these things.
For the last eight years, Generations United has spearheaded an annual campaign to encourage all generations to “Do Something Grand” and engage with another generation on Grandparents Day, which is today.
There are plenty of local restaurants, businesses and entertainment options, such as golf courses, that will assist in celebrating grandparents 356 days a year.
This year’s Generations United theme is COVID-19 and Racial Equality.
Generations United and its partners have shared COVID-19 resources and content on racism, bias and injustices and how it impacts “black and brown people.”
Also part of the program is asking grandparents and older adults to commit to sharing wisdom, perspective and civic values with young people and to advocate on their behalf.
The Fausts are doing so as they are back to teaching two of their grandchildren, who are part of the Washington School District’s hybrid learning back-to-school plan.
“We are at it again,” said Ron Faust, the longtime boys basketball coach at Wash High. “We have them Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. We’re using the Chromebooks here.
“I’m used to teaching older kids, so Connie is more adept with the young ones,” he added. “It’s a big switch for me. They both know grandma is better at this than me. But my grandson thinks pappy is a pretty good teacher, too.”
Grandparents find ways to celebrate even if families can’t be together on holidays or special occasions.
Fortunately, for the Fausts – Ron in particular – all seven grandchildren were able to celebrate his birthday earlier this year.
The Fausts also got to see some baseball games and other activities through the pandemic.
In past years, Grandparents Day has been a popular day for people to visit assisted living communities.
The pandemic has dampened and discouraged those activities. Being apart, however, doesn’t mean isolation, or no contact.
Mike Dudurich, a longtime sportswriter and radio talk show host, resides in Greensburg. His granddaughter lives in Boston.
He learned Zoom over the course of the pandemic. Prior to that he communicated with his granddaughter in other ways through FaceTime or Facebook Live.
“She’s my only grandchild,” said Dudurich, who has been widowed for 10 years. “She’s 3-years-old. They move around. They lived in New York and now in Boston. My (son-in-law) is in the military. So our relationship is long-distance. We’d talk on the phone. But that wasn’t getting it for me.
“I love talking to her and seeing her. I love her spirit. My daughter opened me up to Zoom. It was an experience.”
While Zoom was OK, Dudurich said begrudgingly, talking through Facebook Live or FaceTime is “much” easier than Zoom.
“I can talk to her every other day now,” Dudurich said. “I can see her. It’s great.”
Dudurich admits, talking with his granddaughter frequently is important to him. It keeps him going.
“It’s been wonderful that she is part of my life even though we live far apart,” he said. “I didn’t realize how grandparents who don’t live close to their grandkids did it.
“It would be very difficult for me, not getting to see and talk to her regularly, being a single guy. It was very important to me to establish and maintain a good relationship with her.
“It’s really good to know she kind of likes me and I kind of like her,” he joked. “I’m glad we have the relationship we have.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.