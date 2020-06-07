Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
While there were a few missteps along the way, remote dance lessons left some participants feeling better by leaps and bounds about the pandemic that shut their dance studios down in March.
“It was difficult sometimes because the music wasn’t right all the time,” said Quinn Bradburn, a 15-year-old resident of Belle Vernon and longtime student at Feel the Rhythm Dance Studio in Charleroi. “Sometimes it would cut off. I felt as long as I could do it by remote, it would keep me busy and the dance routines in my head.
“It was helpful.”
Madison Popovich, of Monessen and also a member of Feel the Rhythm, said the remote lessons helped her stay in touch with friends, kept her involved in dance and left her feeling fit and in better shape than she could have believed when the quarantine began.
“It was helpful in a lot of ways,” Popovich said. “It kept me moving and dancing. It kept dance in my mind.”
Kaylee Naden, owner of Feel the Rhythm, said the remote teaching of dance served a solid purpose for 10 weeks. She has since given her students a respite while she searches for a venue for this year’s dance recital.
“The most difficult thing was getting everybody motivated to participate,” Naden said. “We had some technical issues, sometimes the screen would freeze. It’s definitely not as successful as in-person instruction and participation.
“But the remote learning kept them on track, and we helped them in whatever way we could. We could help them in between lessons by answering questions online and providing them material or talking them through any questions or concerns.”
Sandra K. Mesler Dance Studio (SKM Dance) of Washington also just completed its remote teaching of dance.
Sandra Mesler, owner SKM, said the company “managed” to make some money and it helped students remain involved.
“This was new to us,” she said. “It was our first time on Zoom, first time to do our teacher meetings remotely.
“We have so many different levels (teaching and learning) and that made it very difficult. We tried to combine classes at the beginning, but we had to break them up.”
Marlee DeBolt, one of SKM’s instructors, added that many challenges arose, including “connection issues.” But the teachers and students were able to overcome the obstacles.
“As we went, it got a lot easier,” DeBolt said. “Even though we were far away from one another, the remote teaching and learning kept us close and helped the students remain in shape. I think it helped (students) stay fit through it all.”
Mesler thinks the remote learning went “fairly well” and it has probably changed the way or potentially changed the way she can do business.
“Absolutely, this is the way of the future,” Mesler said. “The pandemic has moved us in another direction. Even for our teachers, we can have meetings without all of us in the same room.
“If a student can’t get to the studio, we may be able to teach the lesson remotely. Because we have such wonderful instructors, they are able to adapt and help the students succeed.”
Ice Pittsburgh, which focuses on competitive cheerleading and tumbling, recently moved into the old Gym Dandys building on Meadowlands Boulevard, Meadow Lands.
Alexis Briggs, owner and coach, said she used remote learning 11 weeks, up to six hours daily.
“They (teachers) all took their turns,” Briggs said. “We had about 25 (students) per class and the classes were an hour long.
“It worked out for the most part. By the end, the kids were over it. There was limited space and equipment for some of them. We were able to get the athletes’ bodies moving and help to keep them strong.”
Ice Pittsburgh has cheerleading and tumbling students from ages 3 to 18, which means there is a lot of diverse teaching.
Briggs agrees remote learning has opened the avenue for companies and studios.
“We definitely have a plan in case of bad weather or for some other classes we can offer on Zoom,” Briggs said.
Naden said while she prefers the in-person teaching and learning, the ability to teach remotely could help keep students “check in” during foul weather or little illnesses.
“If a girl is sick or we get a big snow storm, (remote teaching) is now always a possibility. It’s not always best because of the angles but I think there is some benefit to them and a possibility in the future.
“Right now, I’m just waiting to see if we can find a venue for a recital and to see if we can do it. They have worked so hard in the online classes. It wasn’t easy for anybody.”
Said Bradburn: “I think it’s a good alternative now. I’m looking forward to getting back with my friends and really hope (the recital) happens. I look forward to getting back in the studio and getting better.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.