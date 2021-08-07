Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
The joy of curling up or going to a favorite spot with a good book is not lost on many avid readers.
That is to be celebrated and it will be Monday on National Book Lovers Day.
Any number of reasons are why people love to read books.
For Christina Zaccone of Washington County, it’s about being entertained, learning and opening herself to new things and aspects of life.
“I probably read or listen to seven or eight books a week,” she said. “Really, I listen to a lot of political books and read a lot of fluffy romance (books). I take my Kindle everywhere and read a lot while sitting (at her daughter’s) cheer practice.
“I don’t watch television. I like to learn read things I wouldn’t have known. I am a fast reader and television, and movies move to slow for me.”
Zaccone said she read a series of books on ranching and horses that opened her up to new interest such as barrel racing.
“Books can take you places you normally would not have visited,” she said.
Local bookstores, libraries and second-hand stores have benefited from a recent uptick in book reading, much of which was an impact from the COVID-19 global pandemic that began in mid-March 2020.
One of those independent stores – Beyond Bedtime Books on Potomac Avenue in Dormont – has benefited.
The locally-owned bookstore offers a broad selection of new and gently used books, rare and out-of-print books, a children’s room and a popular selection of unique greeting cards.
“We are always thrilled to recommend books based on our readers’ preferences,” the store reports on its website www.beyondbedtimebooks.com. “If we do not carry a particular book you desire, we will gladly order your book for you.”
According to www.nationaldaycalendar.com, National Book Lovers Day “is a day for all those who love to read, to find a favorite reading place, a good book – whether it be fiction or non-fiction – and read the day away.
Along with several recent developments, book manufacturers use digital printing. Book pages are printed using toner rather than ink. As a result of digital printing, print-on-demand opens a whole new realm of publishing.
In this case, distributors don’t print the books until the customer places the order. More and more, people read e-books, which refers to a book-length publication in digital form.
E-books are usually available for purchase on the internet. However, they can also be found on CD-ROM and other systems. E-books can be read on a computer or via a portable book display device known as an e-book reader, such as a Reader, Nook or Kindle.
Because of a vision problem, Holly Tonini of New Eagle has had to switch from reading traditional books to electronic devices. Tonini has taken advantage of Washington County library system and another library system in Carnegie.
She read 102 books in 2020, up from more than 70 in 2019. So far this year, she’s read 42 books. Tonini keeps a diligent record of the books she reads.
“I started reading books about horses and horse riding and they are a passion for me,” Tonini said. “I like stories about the heartland, and I read a certain romance genre. I don’t do well with suspense. I like anything that makes me laugh. I don’t like fiction as much, but I will read a little of it, some romance and some mystery with a lighter touch.
“I read as much as I can. Because of my inability to pick up the next line in a book, I had to switch to electronic and that has slowed me down a bit. But the libraries have been great and made it easy to continue to get books through the pandemic, even when you couldn’t go there physically.”
The AAP StatShot report on U.S. book sales in 2020 reveals a strong year for trade books, up nearly 10%, but there were revenue declines in K-12 and higher education materials. Audiobooks Finished 2020 up 16.5%.
According to www.statista.com, book sales revenue in the United States in 2020 amounted to $8.6 billion, of which $3.4 billion was received from hardback books. Meanwhile, paperback and mass market books reached $2.82 billion, which is in line with trends showing consistent growth in this area since 2017.
Joe Harris of Washington said he likes to read and project himself into the story.
He has a preference to read history books, mysteries and legal drama.
“I like to pretend I’m in the story,” Harris said. “I really like the history books and to immerse myself in the story as if I’m there either involved or watching what is happening.”
In addition, Harris said he likes some science fiction, and he reads more in the winter than the summer.
“My mom and dad always read a lot and my brother and I would walk to the library every couple of weeks to load up,” he said.
