Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
CANONSBURG – A small craft beer brewery in Canonsburg attracts customers from as far away as Cincinnati, Ohio – people who might otherwise have no reason to travel to the borough.
The owner of Rusty Gold Brewing said he also tries to only hire Canonburg residents and sell things produced by other small businesses in the area, including Liberty Pole Spirits in Washington.
“These brewers love to promote other small businesses,” said Rusty Gold owner E.J. Kleckner.
“That’s where small businesses have an advantage,” Kleckner said regarding efforts by these businesses to sell locally sourced products.
The craft beer brewing industry has exploded in Southwestern Pennsylvania, making it easier to find beer with unusual flavors and names this St. Patrick’s Day season. Washington County is home to a number of them, including The Washington Brewing Co. in Washington, Four Points Brewing in Charleroi and Coal Tipple Brewing in Burgettstown. Whitehorse Brewing also sells its beer at its bar near the The Meadows Casino in North Strabane Township.
“I like the fact that there are so many craft breweries. They’re all unique,” Kleckner said.
His pub house was built with odds and ends, such as old doors, things he has collected as an antiques picker.
He said travelers make it a habit to stop in craft beer breweries while on the road, making many of them tourist destinations.
“They stop here because they love these places,” Kleckner said.
